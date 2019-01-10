Listen Live Sports

Abram’s late FTs help Milwaukee pull away from Oakland 67-64

January 10, 2019 9:44 pm
 
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — DeAndre Abram scored 18 points that included two late free throws to help Milwaukee hold off Oakland for a 67-64 victory on Thursday night.

Milwaukee (7-10, 2-2 Horizon League) has won five of its last seven games. Oakland (7-11, 3-2) has lost two straight following a three-game win streak.

The Panthers led for most of the second half until Braden Norris hit a 3-pointer to give Oakland a 63-62 lead with 2:42 to play. Darius Roy answered with a 3 on the next possession for Milwaukee, and James Beck split a pair of free throws to pull the Grizzlies to 65-64 with about two minutes left.

Abram made two free throws and Norris missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Abram was 5-of-13 shooting. Darius Roy added 14 points and Wil Sessoms had 13 for Milwaukee. Abram and Roy made six of the Panthers’ nine 3-pointers.

Jaevin Cumberland made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Oakland. Norris finished with nine points and seven assists.

Cumberland tied the game at 51 with 8:30 remaining, but the Grizzlies then missed their last 10 of 12 field goals.

