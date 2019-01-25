Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Action Express without Conway because of travel delays

January 25, 2019 12:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Action Express Racing will use a three-driver lineup in its defense of its Rolex 24 at Daytona title because driver Mike Conway has been delayed leaving England.

Conway was scheduled to drive with Joao Barbosa, Filipe Albuquerque and Christian Fittipaldi in the No. 5 Cadillac DPi. The twice-round-the-clock endurance race begins Saturday and with Conway still in England the day before the race, Action Express pulled him from the lineup.

Action Express team manager Gary Nelson said Friday there was no way Conway would have been at Daytona International Speedway in time for the final practice.

The lineup of Barbosa, Albuquerque and Fittipaldi won the race last year in a 1-2 finish for Action Express and Cadillac. The race is the final event as a driver for Fittipaldi.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|29 AFCEA Bethesda 11th Annual Health IT...
1|30 Capitol Hill Tech Demo Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor dives into Arabian Sea during exercise

Today in History

1835: Andrew Jackson narrowly escapes assassination

Get our daily newsletter.