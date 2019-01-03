Listen Live Sports

Adams, Williams help Rice rally past S Mississippi 73-65

January 3, 2019
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Ako Adams and Jack Williams combined for 22 of their 28 points in the second half and Rice rallied to defeat Southern Mississippi 73-65 on Thursday.

Williams, who also had 10 rebounds, scored all 12 of his points after halftime to help the Owls (6-9, 1-1 Conference USA) erase a 42-33 deficit. Adams, who had four 3-pointers, had 10 after the break. Chris Mullins and Trey Murphy III also had 12 points.

Tyree Griffin led the Golden Eagles (5-10, 0-2) with 17 points, 15 in the first half, and LaDavius Draine added 12.

Tim Rowe, who finished with 10 points, opened the second half with a jumper that put Southern Miss up 44-33. After Mullins answered for the Owls, Drew Peterson and Adams knocked down 3-pointers to cut the deficit to three. Rowe scored again but then Rice ran off 11 straight, capped by a Williams 3, for a 52-46 lead. Twice with less than seven minutes to play the Golden Eagles got within one but each time William answered, the second time with a 3 that started a 7-0 game-saving burst.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

