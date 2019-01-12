Listen Live Sports

Adlesh leads Columbia past Div-III Elmira 102-63

January 12, 2019 5:00 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Quinton Adlesh matched his season high, scoring 20 points in Columbia’s 102-63 win over Division III Elmira College on Saturday.

Adlesh was 7 of 11 from the field including four from distance for the Lions (5-9). Patrick Tape added 14 points and 14 rebounds and Jake Killingsworth had 11 points and four assists.

Columbia shot 51.5 percent from the field compared with 35 percent for Elmira and had a 47-28 rebounding advantage.

A Randy Brumant dunk capped a 10-3 start for the Lions and they led the rest of the way, building to a 26-17 advantage on a CJ Davis 3-pointer with 8:06 left and stretching it to 51-31 at the break.

Columbia opened the second half on a 3-point play by Tape and 3-pointers by Killingsworth, Adlesh and Maka Ellis as part of a 15-1 surge that gave the Lions a 66-32 lead with 16:31 remaining and they cruised from there.

Jesse Adelson led the Soaring Eagles with 15 points. Justin Porrett added 12 points with four rebounds and five assists.

