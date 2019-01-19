Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AFC Championship Records

January 19, 2019 1:40 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
(Year represents the season)
SCORING

Most Points — 18, Larry Csonka, Miami vs. Oakland, 1973; Kenneth Davis, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 1990; Thurman Thomas, Buffalo vs. Kansas City, 1993; LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2014.

Most Touchdowns — 3, Larry Csonka, Miami vs. Oakland, 1973 and Kenneth Davis, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 1990; Thurman Thomas, Buffalo vs. Kansas City, 1993; LeGarrette Blount, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2014.

Most Field Goals — 5, Steve Christie, Buffalo vs. Miami, 1992; Adam Vinatieri, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2003.

Longest Field Goal — 54, Matt Prater, Denver vs. New England, 2013; Josh Lambo, Jacksonville vs. New England, 2017.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Most Points After Touchdown — 6, George Blair, San Diego vs. Boston, 1963; Uwe von Schamann, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, 1984; Scott Norwood, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 1990; Stephen Gostkowski, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2014.

RUSHING

Most Attempts — 33, Thurman Thomas, Buffalo vs. Kansas City, 1993.

Most Yards Gained — 206, Keith Lincoln, San Diego vs. Boston, 1963.

PASSING

Most Attempts — 56, Tom Brady, New England vs. Denver, 2015.

Most Completions — 32, Neil O’Donnell, Pittsburgh vs. San Diego, 1994; Peyton Manning, Denver vs. New England, 2013; Tom Brady, New England vs. Pittsburgh, 2016.

Most Yards Gained — 421, Dan Marino, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, 1984.

Most Touchdowns — 4, Dan Marino, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, 1984.

RECEIVING

Most Receptions — 11, Pierre Garcon, Indianapolis vs. New York, 2009.

Most Yards — 190, Fred Biletnikoff, Oakland vs. New York, 1968.

Most Touchdowns — 2, Don Maynard, New York vs. Oakland, 1968; Haven Moses, Denver vs. Oakland, 1977, Dave Casper, Oakland vs. Denver, 1977; Charlie Joiner, San Diego vs. Oakland, 1980; John Stallworth, Pittsburgh vs. Miami, 1984; Mark Duper, Miami vs. Pittsburgh, 1984; Brian Brennan, Cleveland vs. Denver, 1989; James Lofton, Buffalo vs. Los Angeles, 1990; Anquan Boldin, Baltimore vs. New England, 2012; Owen Daniels, Denver vs. New England, 2015; Chris Hogan, New England vs. Pittsburgh, 2016; Danny Amendola, New England vs. Jacksonville, 2017.

INTERCEPTIONS

Most — 3, A.J. Duhe, Miami vs. New York, 1982; Ty Law, New England vs. Indianapolis, 2003.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy