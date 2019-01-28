Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Agent: Detroit Lions’ linebacker will get psych evaluation

January 28, 2019 6:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The agent for a Detroit Lions linebacker who authorities say punched a police officer says the player will undergo a psychological evaluation.

Authorities said Monday that 25-year-old Trevor Bates remained at a New York City hospital, delaying his arraignment on charges including assault, resisting arrest and theft of services.

Bates’ agent says what’s alleged isn’t consistent with the athlete’s normal behavior.

Bates was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a hotel near LaGuardia Airport after allegedly refusing to pay a $32 cab fare for a ride from Manhattan.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Police say they were ready to let Bates go with an appearance ticket if he didn’t have any outstanding warrants. But he refused to be fingerprinted and punched a sergeant in the face, causing a concussion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.