AHL At A Glance

January 4, 2019 9:36 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 35 24 8 3 0 51 118 100
Bridgeport 36 21 9 4 2 48 116 110
Lehigh Valley 32 19 10 1 2 41 120 102
WB/Scranton 36 17 14 4 1 39 112 106
Springfield 34 15 12 4 3 37 119 113
Hartford 35 16 15 2 2 36 108 114
Providence 34 14 15 5 0 33 105 102
Hershey 34 14 18 0 2 30 84 113
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 34 21 11 2 0 44 113 101
Syracuse 31 20 9 2 0 42 123 83
Cleveland 33 17 11 4 1 39 100 105
Utica 37 18 16 2 1 39 113 130
Toronto 33 15 13 3 2 35 116 123
Belleville 36 16 18 2 0 34 109 117
Laval 35 14 16 3 2 33 95 100
Binghamton 37 15 19 3 0 33 101 131
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 34 19 8 4 3 45 120 96
Chicago 35 20 11 3 1 44 130 105
Grand Rapids 35 19 11 3 2 43 107 104
Milwaukee 35 17 12 5 1 40 92 96
Texas 32 17 11 3 1 38 120 100
Rockford 36 15 14 3 4 37 80 102
San Antonio 34 16 17 1 0 33 89 99
Manitoba 32 13 17 2 0 28 76 103
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 29 19 6 1 3 42 103 76
Tucson 30 17 9 3 1 38 102 92
Bakersfield 30 16 12 1 1 34 94 86
San Diego 30 15 11 1 3 34 107 105
Colorado 31 15 12 3 1 34 84 96
Stockton 32 14 15 3 0 31 108 125
Ontario 29 10 14 3 2 25 94 123

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utica 4, Syracuse 2

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 4, SO

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Iowa 3, Chicago 1

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

San Antonio 3, Manitoba 1

San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford 3, Springfield 1

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

