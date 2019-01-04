All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 36 25 8 3 0 53 122 101 Bridgeport 37 21 10 4 2 48 117 113 Lehigh Valley 33 19 11 1 2 41 122 106 WB/Scranton 37 18 14 4 1 41 115 108 Springfield 34 15 12 4 3 37 119 113 Hartford 35 16 15 2 2 36 108 114 Providence 35 15 15 5 0 35 109 104 Hershey 34 14 18 0 2 30 84 113 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Syracuse 32 21 9 2 0 44 126 84 Rochester 34 21 11 2 0 44 113 101 Cleveland 33 17 11 4 1 39 100 105 Utica 37 18 16 2 1 39 113 130 Toronto 34 16 13 3 2 37 121 124 Belleville 37 16 19 2 0 34 110 121 Laval 35 14 16 3 2 33 95 100 Binghamton 38 15 20 3 0 33 102 136 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 34 19 8 4 3 45 120 96 Chicago 35 20 11 3 1 44 130 105 Grand Rapids 36 19 11 3 3 44 109 107 Milwaukee 35 17 12 5 1 40 92 96 Texas 32 17 11 3 1 38 120 100 Rockford 36 15 14 3 4 37 80 102 San Antonio 34 16 17 1 0 33 89 99 Manitoba 32 13 17 2 0 28 76 103 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 29 19 6 1 3 42 103 76 Tucson 30 17 9 3 1 38 102 92 Bakersfield 30 16 12 1 1 34 94 86 San Diego 30 15 11 1 3 34 107 105 Colorado 31 15 12 3 1 34 84 96 Stockton 32 14 15 3 0 31 108 125 Ontario 29 10 14 3 2 25 94 123

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utica 4, Syracuse 2

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 4, SO

Advertisement

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Iowa 3, Chicago 1

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

San Antonio 3, Manitoba 1

San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Belleville 1

Syracuse 3, Bridgeport 1

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Toronto 5, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Hartford 3, Springfield 1

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.