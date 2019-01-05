|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|37
|26
|8
|3
|0
|55
|128
|104
|Bridgeport
|38
|21
|11
|4
|2
|48
|119
|116
|Lehigh Valley
|34
|19
|12
|1
|2
|41
|123
|109
|WB/Scranton
|38
|18
|15
|4
|1
|41
|118
|113
|Springfield
|35
|16
|12
|4
|3
|39
|124
|116
|Hartford
|36
|17
|15
|2
|2
|38
|111
|115
|Providence
|36
|15
|16
|5
|0
|35
|112
|109
|Hershey
|35
|15
|18
|0
|2
|32
|90
|117
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|36
|22
|12
|2
|0
|46
|117
|105
|Syracuse
|33
|21
|10
|2
|0
|44
|128
|89
|Utica
|38
|19
|16
|2
|1
|41
|119
|132
|Cleveland
|34
|17
|12
|4
|1
|39
|102
|111
|Toronto
|35
|17
|13
|3
|2
|39
|126
|126
|Laval
|37
|15
|16
|3
|3
|36
|99
|104
|Binghamton
|39
|16
|20
|3
|0
|35
|105
|138
|Belleville
|38
|16
|20
|2
|0
|34
|113
|127
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|35
|20
|8
|4
|3
|47
|123
|96
|Chicago
|36
|20
|12
|3
|1
|44
|130
|108
|Grand Rapids
|37
|19
|12
|3
|3
|44
|113
|113
|Milwaukee
|36
|18
|12
|5
|1
|42
|97
|99
|Texas
|33
|18
|11
|3
|1
|40
|123
|101
|Rockford
|37
|15
|15
|3
|4
|37
|80
|105
|San Antonio
|35
|17
|17
|1
|0
|35
|92
|99
|Manitoba
|33
|13
|18
|2
|0
|28
|77
|106
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|30
|19
|7
|1
|3
|42
|106
|80
|Tucson
|31
|18
|9
|3
|1
|40
|109
|97
|San Diego
|31
|16
|11
|1
|3
|36
|111
|108
|Colorado
|32
|16
|12
|3
|1
|36
|89
|100
|Bakersfield
|31
|16
|13
|1
|1
|34
|98
|91
|Stockton
|33
|14
|16
|3
|0
|31
|113
|132
|Ontario
|29
|10
|14
|3
|2
|25
|94
|123
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Utica 4, Syracuse 2
Rochester 5, Bridgeport 4, SO
Laval 4, Belleville 2
Iowa 3, Chicago 1
Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1
San Antonio 3, Manitoba 1
San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1
Charlotte 4, Belleville 1
Syracuse 3, Bridgeport 1
Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2
Toronto 5, Binghamton 1
WB/Scranton 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO
Hartford 3, Springfield 1
Rochester 3, Laval 2, SO
Iowa 3, Rockford 0
San Antonio 3, Chicago 0
Texas 3, Manitoba 1
Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4
San Diego 4, San Jose 3
Tucson 7, Stockton 5
Utica 6, Cleveland 2
Laval 2, Rochester 1
Charlotte 6, Belleville 3
Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Hershey 6, Grand Rapids 4
Toronto 5, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 2
Milwaukee 5, WB/Scranton 3
Springfield 5, Providence 3
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
