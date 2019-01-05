All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 37 26 8 3 0 55 128 104 Bridgeport 38 21 11 4 2 48 119 116 Lehigh Valley 34 19 12 1 2 41 123 109 WB/Scranton 38 18 15 4 1 41 118 113 Springfield 35 16 12 4 3 39 124 116 Hartford 36 17 15 2 2 38 111 115 Providence 36 15 16 5 0 35 112 109 Hershey 35 15 18 0 2 32 90 117 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 36 22 12 2 0 46 117 105 Syracuse 33 21 10 2 0 44 128 89 Utica 38 19 16 2 1 41 119 132 Cleveland 34 17 12 4 1 39 102 111 Toronto 35 17 13 3 2 39 126 126 Laval 37 15 16 3 3 36 99 104 Binghamton 39 16 20 3 0 35 105 138 Belleville 38 16 20 2 0 34 113 127 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 35 20 8 4 3 47 123 96 Chicago 37 21 12 3 1 46 133 109 Grand Rapids 37 19 12 3 3 44 113 113 Milwaukee 36 18 12 5 1 42 97 99 Texas 33 18 11 3 1 40 123 101 Rockford 37 15 15 3 4 37 80 105 San Antonio 36 17 18 1 0 35 93 102 Manitoba 33 13 18 2 0 28 77 106 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 30 19 7 1 3 42 106 80 Tucson 31 18 9 3 1 40 109 97 San Diego 31 16 11 1 3 36 111 108 Colorado 32 16 12 3 1 36 89 100 Bakersfield 31 16 13 1 1 34 98 91 Stockton 33 14 16 3 0 31 113 132 Ontario 29 10 14 3 2 25 94 123

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Utica 4, Syracuse 2

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 4, SO

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Iowa 3, Chicago 1

Milwaukee 2, Rockford 1

San Antonio 3, Manitoba 1

San Diego 2, Bakersfield 1

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Belleville 1

Syracuse 3, Bridgeport 1

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Toronto 5, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Hartford 3, Springfield 1

Rochester 3, Laval 2, SO

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

San Antonio 3, Chicago 0

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4

San Diego 4, San Jose 3

Tucson 7, Stockton 5

Saturday’s Games

Utica 6, Cleveland 2

Laval 2, Rochester 1

Charlotte 6, Belleville 3

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Hershey 6, Grand Rapids 4

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 5, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 5, Providence 3

Chicago 3, San Antonio 1

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

