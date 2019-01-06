Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

January 6, 2019 12:55 am
 
2 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 37 26 8 3 0 55 128 104
Bridgeport 38 21 11 4 2 48 119 116
Lehigh Valley 34 19 12 1 2 41 123 109
WB/Scranton 38 18 15 4 1 41 118 113
Springfield 35 16 12 4 3 39 124 116
Hartford 36 17 15 2 2 38 111 115
Providence 36 15 16 5 0 35 112 109
Hershey 35 15 18 0 2 32 90 117
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 36 22 12 2 0 46 117 105
Syracuse 33 21 10 2 0 44 128 89
Utica 38 19 16 2 1 41 119 132
Cleveland 34 17 12 4 1 39 102 111
Toronto 35 17 13 3 2 39 126 126
Laval 37 15 16 3 3 36 99 104
Binghamton 39 16 20 3 0 35 105 138
Belleville 38 16 20 2 0 34 113 127
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 35 20 8 4 3 47 123 96
Chicago 37 21 12 3 1 46 133 109
Grand Rapids 37 19 12 3 3 44 113 113
Milwaukee 36 18 12 5 1 42 97 99
Texas 34 18 11 3 2 41 125 104
Rockford 37 15 15 3 4 37 80 105
San Antonio 36 17 18 1 0 35 93 102
Manitoba 34 14 18 2 0 30 80 108
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 31 20 7 1 3 44 108 81
Tucson 32 19 9 3 1 42 111 98
San Diego 31 16 11 1 3 36 111 108
Colorado 33 16 13 3 1 36 95 107
Bakersfield 32 16 13 2 1 35 99 93
Stockton 34 15 16 3 0 33 120 138
Ontario 30 10 15 3 2 25 95 125

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Charlotte 4, Belleville 1

Syracuse 3, Bridgeport 1

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Providence 4, Lehigh Valley 2

Toronto 5, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton 3, Grand Rapids 2, SO

Hartford 3, Springfield 1

Rochester 3, Laval 2, SO

Iowa 3, Rockford 0

San Antonio 3, Chicago 0

Texas 3, Manitoba 1

Colorado 5, Bakersfield 4

San Diego 4, San Jose 3

Tucson 7, Stockton 5

Saturday’s Games

Utica 6, Cleveland 2

Laval 2, Rochester 1

Charlotte 6, Belleville 3

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Hershey 6, Grand Rapids 4

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 5, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 5, Providence 3

Chicago 3, San Antonio 1

Manitoba 3, Texas 2, SO

San Jose 2, Ontario 1

Stockton 7, Colorado 6

Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Utica at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument