|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|38
|27
|8
|3
|0
|57
|133
|104
|Bridgeport
|38
|21
|11
|4
|2
|48
|119
|116
|Lehigh Valley
|35
|20
|12
|1
|2
|43
|127
|112
|WB/Scranton
|38
|18
|15
|4
|1
|41
|118
|113
|Springfield
|36
|16
|12
|5
|3
|40
|127
|120
|Hartford
|37
|17
|16
|2
|2
|38
|112
|120
|Providence
|37
|16
|16
|5
|0
|37
|117
|110
|Hershey
|36
|15
|19
|0
|2
|32
|91
|120
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|36
|22
|12
|2
|0
|46
|117
|105
|Syracuse
|34
|21
|11
|2
|0
|44
|128
|93
|Utica
|40
|20
|17
|2
|1
|43
|127
|139
|Toronto
|37
|18
|14
|3
|2
|41
|132
|134
|Cleveland
|36
|17
|14
|4
|1
|39
|105
|119
|Binghamton
|40
|17
|20
|3
|0
|37
|109
|138
|Laval
|38
|15
|17
|3
|3
|36
|99
|108
|Belleville
|39
|17
|20
|2
|0
|36
|116
|129
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|37
|20
|10
|4
|3
|47
|129
|107
|Chicago
|37
|21
|12
|3
|1
|46
|133
|109
|Grand Rapids
|38
|20
|12
|3
|3
|46
|116
|114
|Milwaukee
|38
|19
|13
|5
|1
|44
|101
|103
|Texas
|35
|19
|11
|3
|2
|43
|128
|106
|Rockford
|38
|16
|15
|3
|4
|39
|86
|107
|San Antonio
|37
|18
|18
|1
|0
|37
|98
|106
|Manitoba
|35
|15
|18
|2
|0
|32
|84
|108
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|32
|21
|7
|1
|3
|46
|111
|82
|Tucson
|32
|19
|9
|3
|1
|42
|111
|98
|San Diego
|33
|18
|11
|1
|3
|40
|122
|113
|Colorado
|33
|16
|13
|3
|1
|36
|95
|107
|Bakersfield
|33
|16
|14
|2
|1
|35
|101
|96
|Stockton
|35
|15
|17
|3
|0
|33
|124
|145
|Ontario
|32
|10
|17
|3
|2
|25
|97
|132
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Charlotte 6, Belleville 3
Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1
Hershey 6, Grand Rapids 4
Toronto 5, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 2
Milwaukee 5, WB/Scranton 3
Springfield 5, Providence 3
Chicago 3, San Antonio 1
Manitoba 3, Texas 2, SO
San Jose 2, Ontario 1
Stockton 7, Colorado 6
Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1, OT
Utica 5, Cleveland 1
Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3, OT
Providence 5, Hartford 1
Charlotte 5, Toronto 0
Milwaukee 3, Hershey 1
Rockford 6, Iowa 2
San Diego 4, Ontario 1
Belleville 3, Cleveland 2
Toronto 6, Utica 3
Binghamton 4, Syracuse 0
Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 1
San Antonio 5, Iowa 4
Texas 3, Bakersfield 2
San Diego 7, Stockton 4
San Jose 3, Ontario 1
Manitoba 4, Laval 0
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
