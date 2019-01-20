Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 20, 2019 3:38 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 43 30 9 4 0 64 149 120
Bridgeport 43 23 14 4 2 52 133 133
Lehigh Valley 41 22 15 2 2 48 143 131
Springfield 42 19 14 5 4 47 144 133
Providence 42 19 16 6 1 45 134 124
WB/Scranton 42 19 18 4 1 43 133 129
Hartford 41 19 18 2 2 42 125 136
Hershey 41 19 20 0 2 40 107 133
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 40 24 13 2 1 51 130 118
Utica 45 23 18 3 1 50 145 157
Syracuse 38 22 13 2 1 47 142 108
Toronto 40 20 15 3 2 45 142 143
Cleveland 40 19 16 4 1 43 118 132
Laval 42 18 17 3 4 43 114 120
Binghamton 44 19 21 4 0 42 119 149
Belleville 44 19 23 2 0 40 132 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 43 23 13 3 4 53 132 126
Chicago 41 23 13 4 1 51 148 120
Iowa 42 22 13 4 3 51 144 124
Texas 40 21 14 3 2 47 140 119
Milwaukee 42 19 16 6 1 45 107 118
San Antonio 41 21 19 1 0 43 108 115
Rockford 43 17 18 3 5 42 97 122
Manitoba 39 18 18 2 1 39 100 119
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 35 23 8 1 3 50 116 87
Tucson 36 21 11 3 1 46 122 113
San Diego 37 20 12 2 3 45 133 125
Bakersfield 38 20 15 2 1 43 121 110
Colorado 37 18 15 3 1 40 108 117
Stockton 40 17 19 4 0 38 141 163
Ontario 36 12 18 4 2 30 113 148

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Belleville 3

Utica 5, Binghamton 3

Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO

Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 5, OT

Laval 1, Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1

Ontario 6, Iowa 5

Colorado 7, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 5, Stockton 4, OT

San Jose 2, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 5, Utica 2

Cleveland 5, Laval 4, SO

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 3

Syracuse at Binghamton, ppd.

Toronto 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, SO

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0

Iowa 4, Ontario 2

Springfield 3, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Stockton 4, Texas 2

Tucson 2, Colorado 0

Bakersfield 6, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

