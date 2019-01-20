|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|44
|30
|10
|4
|0
|64
|149
|125
|Bridgeport
|43
|23
|14
|4
|2
|52
|133
|133
|Lehigh Valley
|41
|22
|15
|2
|2
|48
|143
|131
|Springfield
|42
|19
|14
|5
|4
|47
|144
|133
|Providence
|42
|19
|16
|6
|1
|45
|134
|124
|WB/Scranton
|42
|19
|18
|4
|1
|43
|133
|129
|Hartford
|41
|19
|18
|2
|2
|42
|125
|136
|Hershey
|41
|19
|20
|0
|2
|40
|107
|133
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|130
|118
|Utica
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|145
|157
|Syracuse
|38
|22
|13
|2
|1
|47
|142
|108
|Toronto
|41
|21
|15
|3
|2
|47
|147
|143
|Cleveland
|40
|19
|16
|4
|1
|43
|118
|132
|Laval
|42
|18
|17
|3
|4
|43
|114
|120
|Binghamton
|44
|19
|21
|4
|0
|42
|119
|149
|Belleville
|44
|19
|23
|2
|0
|40
|132
|148
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|43
|23
|13
|3
|4
|53
|132
|126
|Chicago
|41
|23
|13
|4
|1
|51
|148
|120
|Iowa
|42
|22
|13
|4
|3
|51
|144
|124
|Texas
|40
|21
|14
|3
|2
|47
|140
|119
|Milwaukee
|42
|19
|16
|6
|1
|45
|107
|118
|San Antonio
|41
|21
|19
|1
|0
|43
|108
|115
|Rockford
|43
|17
|18
|3
|5
|42
|97
|122
|Manitoba
|39
|18
|18
|2
|1
|39
|100
|119
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|35
|23
|8
|1
|3
|50
|116
|87
|Tucson
|36
|21
|11
|3
|1
|46
|122
|113
|San Diego
|37
|20
|12
|2
|3
|45
|133
|125
|Bakersfield
|38
|20
|15
|2
|1
|43
|121
|110
|Colorado
|37
|18
|15
|3
|1
|40
|108
|117
|Stockton
|40
|17
|19
|4
|0
|38
|141
|163
|Ontario
|36
|12
|18
|4
|2
|30
|113
|148
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Syracuse 5, Belleville 3
Utica 5, Binghamton 3
Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO
Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 4
Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 5, OT
Laval 1, Cleveland 0
Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1
Ontario 6, Iowa 5
Colorado 7, Tucson 3
Bakersfield 5, Stockton 4, OT
San Jose 2, Texas 1
Belleville 5, Utica 2
Cleveland 5, Laval 4, SO
Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1
Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 3
Syracuse at Binghamton, ppd.
Toronto 4, Charlotte 3, OT
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, SO
Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0
Iowa 4, Ontario 2
Springfield 3, Hartford 0
Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2, SO
Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT
Stockton 4, Texas 2
Tucson 2, Colorado 0
Bakersfield 6, San Diego 2
Toronto 5, Charlotte 0
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Hershey at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.
Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
