Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

January 21, 2019 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 44 30 10 4 0 64 149 125
Bridgeport 44 23 15 4 2 52 134 137
Lehigh Valley 42 22 15 3 2 49 144 133
Springfield 42 19 14 5 4 47 144 133
Providence 43 20 16 6 1 47 139 126
WB/Scranton 43 20 18 4 1 45 135 130
Hershey 42 20 20 0 2 42 111 134
Hartford 42 19 19 2 2 42 127 141
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 40 24 13 2 1 51 130 118
Utica 45 23 18 3 1 50 145 157
Syracuse 39 23 13 2 1 49 144 109
Toronto 41 21 15 3 2 47 147 143
Cleveland 40 19 16 4 1 43 118 132
Laval 42 18 17 3 4 43 114 120
Binghamton 45 19 22 4 0 42 120 151
Belleville 44 19 23 2 0 40 132 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 43 23 13 4 3 53 148 125
Grand Rapids 43 23 13 3 4 53 132 126
Chicago 42 23 14 4 1 51 148 124
Texas 40 21 14 3 2 47 140 119
Milwaukee 43 20 16 6 1 47 111 118
San Antonio 42 21 20 1 0 43 110 119
Rockford 44 17 19 3 5 42 98 126
Manitoba 40 19 18 2 1 41 104 121
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 35 23 8 1 3 50 116 87
Tucson 36 21 11 3 1 46 122 113
San Diego 37 20 12 2 3 45 133 125
Bakersfield 38 20 15 2 1 43 121 110
Colorado 38 19 15 3 1 42 110 118
Stockton 41 17 19 4 1 39 142 165
Ontario 36 12 18 4 2 30 113 148

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, SO

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Iowa 4, Ontario 2

Springfield 3, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Stockton 4, Texas 2

Tucson 2, Colorado 0

Bakersfield 6, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Charlotte 0

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 0

Monday’s Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 1

Syracuse 2, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1, OT

Providence 5, Hartford 2

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor directs operation of the stern gate aboard ship

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference