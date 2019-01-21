|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|44
|30
|10
|4
|0
|64
|149
|125
|Bridgeport
|44
|23
|15
|4
|2
|52
|134
|137
|Lehigh Valley
|42
|22
|15
|3
|2
|49
|144
|133
|Springfield
|42
|19
|14
|5
|4
|47
|144
|133
|Providence
|43
|20
|16
|6
|1
|47
|139
|126
|WB/Scranton
|43
|20
|18
|4
|1
|45
|135
|130
|Hershey
|42
|20
|20
|0
|2
|42
|111
|134
|Hartford
|42
|19
|19
|2
|2
|42
|127
|141
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|130
|118
|Utica
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|145
|157
|Syracuse
|39
|23
|13
|2
|1
|49
|144
|109
|Toronto
|41
|21
|15
|3
|2
|47
|147
|143
|Cleveland
|40
|19
|16
|4
|1
|43
|118
|132
|Laval
|42
|18
|17
|3
|4
|43
|114
|120
|Binghamton
|45
|19
|22
|4
|0
|42
|120
|151
|Belleville
|44
|19
|23
|2
|0
|40
|132
|148
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|43
|23
|13
|4
|3
|53
|148
|125
|Grand Rapids
|43
|23
|13
|3
|4
|53
|132
|126
|Chicago
|42
|23
|14
|4
|1
|51
|148
|124
|Texas
|41
|21
|15
|3
|2
|47
|143
|125
|Milwaukee
|43
|20
|16
|6
|1
|47
|111
|118
|San Antonio
|42
|21
|20
|1
|0
|43
|110
|119
|Rockford
|44
|17
|19
|3
|5
|42
|98
|126
|Manitoba
|40
|19
|18
|2
|1
|41
|104
|121
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|35
|23
|8
|1
|3
|50
|116
|87
|Tucson
|37
|22
|11
|3
|1
|48
|128
|116
|San Diego
|37
|20
|12
|2
|3
|45
|133
|125
|Bakersfield
|38
|20
|15
|2
|1
|43
|121
|110
|Colorado
|38
|19
|15
|3
|1
|42
|110
|118
|Stockton
|41
|17
|19
|4
|1
|39
|142
|165
|Ontario
|36
|12
|18
|4
|2
|30
|113
|148
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, SO
Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0
Iowa 4, Ontario 2
Springfield 3, Hartford 0
Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2, SO
Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT
Stockton 4, Texas 2
Tucson 2, Colorado 0
Bakersfield 6, San Diego 2
Toronto 5, Charlotte 0
Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 0
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1
Iowa 4, Rockford 1
Syracuse 2, Binghamton 1
WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1, OT
Providence 5, Hartford 2
Colorado 2, Stockton 1, SO
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
Tucson 6, Texas 3
Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.
San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
