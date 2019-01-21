All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 44 30 10 4 0 64 149 125 Bridgeport 44 23 15 4 2 52 134 137 Lehigh Valley 42 22 15 3 2 49 144 133 Springfield 42 19 14 5 4 47 144 133 Providence 43 20 16 6 1 47 139 126 WB/Scranton 43 20 18 4 1 45 135 130 Hershey 42 20 20 0 2 42 111 134 Hartford 42 19 19 2 2 42 127 141 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 40 24 13 2 1 51 130 118 Utica 45 23 18 3 1 50 145 157 Syracuse 39 23 13 2 1 49 144 109 Toronto 41 21 15 3 2 47 147 143 Cleveland 40 19 16 4 1 43 118 132 Laval 42 18 17 3 4 43 114 120 Binghamton 45 19 22 4 0 42 120 151 Belleville 44 19 23 2 0 40 132 148 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 43 23 13 4 3 53 148 125 Grand Rapids 43 23 13 3 4 53 132 126 Chicago 42 23 14 4 1 51 148 124 Texas 41 21 15 3 2 47 143 125 Milwaukee 43 20 16 6 1 47 111 118 San Antonio 42 21 20 1 0 43 110 119 Rockford 44 17 19 3 5 42 98 126 Manitoba 40 19 18 2 1 41 104 121 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 35 23 8 1 3 50 116 87 Tucson 37 22 11 3 1 48 128 116 San Diego 37 20 12 2 3 45 133 125 Bakersfield 38 20 15 2 1 43 121 110 Colorado 38 19 15 3 1 42 110 118 Stockton 41 17 19 4 1 39 142 165 Ontario 36 12 18 4 2 30 113 148

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Providence 3, SO

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 0

Iowa 4, Ontario 2

Springfield 3, Hartford 0

Lehigh Valley 3, Rochester 2, SO

Rockford 3, Chicago 2, OT

Stockton 4, Texas 2

Tucson 2, Colorado 0

Bakersfield 6, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Charlotte 0

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 2

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 0

Monday’s Games

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 1

Iowa 4, Rockford 1

Syracuse 2, Binghamton 1

WB/Scranton 2, Lehigh Valley 1, OT

Providence 5, Hartford 2

Colorado 2, Stockton 1, SO

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Tucson 6, Texas 3

Laval at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Antonio at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

