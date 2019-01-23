|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|44
|30
|10
|4
|0
|64
|149
|125
|Bridgeport
|45
|23
|16
|4
|2
|52
|136
|142
|Lehigh Valley
|42
|22
|15
|3
|2
|49
|144
|133
|Springfield
|43
|19
|14
|6
|4
|48
|147
|137
|Providence
|43
|20
|16
|6
|1
|47
|139
|126
|WB/Scranton
|44
|21
|18
|4
|1
|47
|140
|132
|Hershey
|42
|20
|20
|0
|2
|42
|111
|134
|Hartford
|42
|19
|19
|2
|2
|42
|127
|141
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|130
|118
|Utica
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|145
|157
|Syracuse
|39
|23
|13
|2
|1
|49
|144
|109
|Toronto
|41
|21
|15
|3
|2
|47
|147
|143
|Laval
|43
|19
|17
|3
|4
|45
|118
|123
|Cleveland
|40
|19
|16
|4
|1
|43
|118
|132
|Binghamton
|45
|19
|22
|4
|0
|42
|120
|151
|Belleville
|44
|19
|23
|2
|0
|40
|132
|148
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|43
|23
|13
|4
|3
|53
|148
|125
|Grand Rapids
|43
|23
|13
|3
|4
|53
|132
|126
|Chicago
|42
|23
|14
|4
|1
|51
|148
|124
|Milwaukee
|44
|21
|16
|6
|1
|49
|118
|121
|Texas
|41
|21
|15
|3
|2
|47
|143
|125
|San Antonio
|43
|21
|21
|1
|0
|43
|113
|126
|Rockford
|44
|17
|19
|3
|5
|42
|98
|126
|Manitoba
|40
|19
|18
|2
|1
|41
|104
|121
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|36
|23
|8
|2
|3
|51
|121
|93
|Tucson
|37
|22
|11
|3
|1
|48
|128
|116
|San Diego
|38
|21
|12
|2
|3
|47
|137
|126
|Bakersfield
|39
|21
|15
|2
|1
|45
|127
|115
|Colorado
|38
|19
|15
|3
|1
|42
|110
|118
|Stockton
|41
|17
|19
|4
|1
|39
|142
|165
|Ontario
|37
|12
|19
|4
|2
|30
|114
|152
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Laval 4, Springfield 3, OT
Bakersfield 6, San Jose 5, OT
Milwaukee 7, San Antonio 3
WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2
Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.
