All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 44 30 10 4 0 64 149 125 Bridgeport 45 23 16 4 2 52 136 142 Lehigh Valley 43 23 15 3 2 51 146 134 Springfield 44 20 14 6 4 50 154 141 Providence 43 20 16 6 1 47 139 126 WB/Scranton 44 21 18 4 1 47 140 132 Hershey 43 20 20 0 3 43 112 136 Hartford 43 19 20 2 2 42 131 148 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 41 25 13 2 1 53 137 123 Utica 45 23 18 3 1 50 145 157 Syracuse 39 23 13 2 1 49 144 109 Toronto 42 21 15 3 3 48 152 149 Cleveland 41 20 16 4 1 45 124 137 Laval 43 19 17 3 4 45 118 123 Binghamton 46 19 23 4 0 42 125 158 Belleville 44 19 23 2 0 40 132 148 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 44 24 13 3 4 55 134 127 Iowa 43 23 13 4 3 53 148 125 Chicago 42 23 14 4 1 51 148 124 Milwaukee 44 21 16 6 1 49 118 121 Texas 42 21 16 3 2 47 143 129 San Antonio 43 21 21 1 0 43 113 126 Manitoba 41 19 18 3 1 42 105 123 Rockford 44 17 19 3 5 42 98 126 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 36 23 8 2 3 51 121 93 Tucson 38 23 11 3 1 50 132 116 San Diego 38 21 12 2 3 47 137 126 Bakersfield 39 21 15 2 1 45 127 115 Colorado 38 19 15 3 1 42 110 118 Stockton 41 17 19 4 1 39 142 165 Ontario 37 12 19 4 2 30 114 152

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Laval 4, Springfield 3, OT

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 5, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, San Antonio 3

Wednesday’s Games

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, SO

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1, OT

Springfield 7, Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, SO

Rochester 7, Binghamton 5

Tucson 4, Texas 0

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.

