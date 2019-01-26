All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 46 31 11 4 0 66 157 132 Bridgeport 46 24 16 4 2 54 140 143 Lehigh Valley 45 24 16 3 2 53 150 140 Providence 45 22 16 6 1 51 147 131 Springfield 46 20 16 6 4 50 157 150 WB/Scranton 45 22 18 4 1 49 145 136 Hershey 44 21 20 0 3 45 116 138 Hartford 45 19 21 3 2 43 135 156 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 43 26 13 3 1 56 143 129 Syracuse 41 25 13 2 1 53 154 113 Utica 46 23 18 3 2 51 147 160 Toronto 44 22 16 3 3 50 157 157 Cleveland 43 21 17 4 1 47 129 145 Laval 45 19 19 3 4 45 122 130 Binghamton 48 20 23 5 0 45 132 165 Belleville 46 20 23 2 1 43 140 153 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 46 25 14 3 4 57 137 133 Iowa 45 24 14 4 3 55 152 128 Chicago 44 24 14 5 1 54 156 129 Milwaukee 46 22 17 6 1 51 126 126 Texas 44 22 17 3 2 49 149 137 San Antonio 45 22 21 2 0 46 120 130 Rockford 46 19 19 3 5 46 105 130 Manitoba 43 19 19 3 2 43 110 135 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 38 24 8 2 4 54 127 96 Bakersfield 42 24 15 2 1 51 140 119 Tucson 40 23 13 3 1 50 134 122 San Diego 40 22 13 2 3 49 141 131 Colorado 40 20 16 3 1 44 116 125 Stockton 43 18 20 4 1 41 150 173 Ontario 38 12 20 4 2 30 114 156

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Games

Belleville 6, Toronto 2

Advertisement

San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 6, Springfield 1

Binghamton 3, Hartford 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Providence 5, Charlotte 3

Rochester 3, Utica 2, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Texas 5, Stockton 4

San Antonio 4, San Diego 0

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 0

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 5, Hartford 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 2, SO

Hershey 4, Laval 2

Rockford 3, Iowa 1

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3, OT

Toronto 3, Belleville 2, SO

Providence 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4, OT

San Diego 4, Texas 1

Stockton 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.