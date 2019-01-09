All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 38 27 8 3 0 57 133 104 Bridgeport 38 21 11 4 2 48 119 116 Lehigh Valley 35 20 12 1 2 43 127 112 WB/Scranton 38 18 15 4 1 41 118 113 Springfield 36 16 12 5 3 40 127 120 Hartford 37 17 16 2 2 38 112 120 Providence 37 16 16 5 0 37 117 110 Hershey 36 15 19 0 2 32 91 120 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 36 22 12 2 0 46 117 105 Syracuse 34 21 11 2 0 44 128 93 Utica 40 20 17 2 1 43 127 139 Toronto 37 18 14 3 2 41 132 134 Cleveland 36 17 14 4 1 39 105 119 Binghamton 40 17 20 3 0 37 109 138 Laval 37 15 16 3 3 36 99 104 Belleville 39 17 20 2 0 36 116 129 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 36 20 9 4 3 47 125 102 Chicago 37 21 12 3 1 46 133 109 Grand Rapids 37 19 12 3 3 44 113 113 Milwaukee 37 19 12 5 1 44 100 100 Texas 34 18 11 3 2 41 125 104 Rockford 38 16 15 3 4 39 86 107 San Antonio 36 17 18 1 0 35 93 102 Manitoba 34 14 18 2 0 30 80 108 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 31 20 7 1 3 44 108 81 Tucson 32 19 9 3 1 42 111 98 San Diego 32 17 11 1 3 38 115 109 Colorado 33 16 13 3 1 36 95 107 Bakersfield 32 16 13 2 1 35 99 93 Stockton 34 15 16 3 0 33 120 138 Ontario 31 10 16 3 2 25 96 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Belleville 3

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Hershey 6, Grand Rapids 4

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 5, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 5, Providence 3

Chicago 3, San Antonio 1

Manitoba 3, Texas 2, SO

San Jose 2, Ontario 1

Stockton 7, Colorado 6

Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Utica 5, Cleveland 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3, OT

Providence 5, Hartford 1

Charlotte 5, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 3, Hershey 1

Rockford 6, Iowa 2

San Diego 4, Ontario 1

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 6, Utica 3

Binghamton 4, Syracuse 0

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

