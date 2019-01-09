Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 9, 2019 10:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 38 27 8 3 0 57 133 104
Bridgeport 38 21 11 4 2 48 119 116
Lehigh Valley 35 20 12 1 2 43 127 112
WB/Scranton 38 18 15 4 1 41 118 113
Springfield 36 16 12 5 3 40 127 120
Hartford 37 17 16 2 2 38 112 120
Providence 37 16 16 5 0 37 117 110
Hershey 36 15 19 0 2 32 91 120
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 36 22 12 2 0 46 117 105
Syracuse 34 21 11 2 0 44 128 93
Utica 40 20 17 2 1 43 127 139
Toronto 37 18 14 3 2 41 132 134
Cleveland 36 17 14 4 1 39 105 119
Binghamton 40 17 20 3 0 37 109 138
Laval 37 15 16 3 3 36 99 104
Belleville 39 17 20 2 0 36 116 129
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 37 20 10 4 3 47 129 107
Chicago 37 21 12 3 1 46 133 109
Grand Rapids 38 20 12 3 3 46 116 114
Milwaukee 38 19 13 5 1 44 101 103
Texas 34 18 11 3 2 41 125 104
Rockford 38 16 15 3 4 39 86 107
San Antonio 37 18 18 1 0 37 98 106
Manitoba 34 14 18 2 0 30 80 108
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 31 20 7 1 3 44 108 81
Tucson 32 19 9 3 1 42 111 98
San Diego 32 17 11 1 3 38 115 109
Colorado 33 16 13 3 1 36 95 107
Bakersfield 32 16 13 2 1 35 99 93
Stockton 34 15 16 3 0 33 120 138
Ontario 31 10 16 3 2 25 96 129

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Belleville 3

Hartford 3, Lehigh Valley 1

Hershey 6, Grand Rapids 4

Toronto 5, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 3, Bridgeport 2

Milwaukee 5, WB/Scranton 3

Springfield 5, Providence 3

Chicago 3, San Antonio 1

Manitoba 3, Texas 2, SO

San Jose 2, Ontario 1

Stockton 7, Colorado 6

Tucson 2, Bakersfield 1, OT

Sunday’s Games

Utica 5, Cleveland 1

Lehigh Valley 4, Springfield 3, OT

Providence 5, Hartford 1

Charlotte 5, Toronto 0

Milwaukee 3, Hershey 1

Rockford 6, Iowa 2

San Diego 4, Ontario 1

Wednesday’s Games

Belleville 3, Cleveland 2

Toronto 6, Utica 3

Binghamton 4, Syracuse 0

Bakersfield at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids 3, Milwaukee 1

San Antonio 5, Iowa 4

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Laval at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

