All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 39 27 9 3 0 57 134 109 Bridgeport 39 22 11 4 2 50 123 119 Lehigh Valley 36 20 13 1 2 43 128 114 WB/Scranton 39 19 15 4 1 43 123 114 Springfield 37 17 12 5 3 42 133 122 Providence 38 17 16 5 0 39 123 113 Hartford 38 17 17 2 2 38 115 126 Hershey 37 15 20 0 2 32 93 126 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 38 23 13 2 0 48 123 111 Syracuse 35 21 11 2 1 45 131 97 Utica 41 20 17 3 1 44 130 143 Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140 Cleveland 37 18 14 4 1 41 109 122 Binghamton 41 18 20 3 0 39 111 139 Belleville 40 18 20 2 0 38 120 132 Laval 38 15 17 3 3 36 99 108 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 38 22 12 3 1 48 139 112 Iowa 38 20 11 4 3 47 130 110 Grand Rapids 39 20 12 3 4 47 119 118 Texas 36 20 11 3 2 45 132 109 Milwaukee 38 19 13 5 1 44 101 103 Rockford 39 16 15 3 5 40 89 111 San Antonio 38 19 18 1 0 39 101 107 Manitoba 35 15 18 2 0 32 84 108 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 33 21 8 1 3 46 112 85 Tucson 33 19 10 3 1 42 114 104 San Diego 33 18 11 1 3 40 122 113 Colorado 34 17 13 3 1 38 101 110 Bakersfield 34 16 15 2 1 35 104 102 Stockton 35 15 17 3 0 33 124 145 Ontario 33 11 17 3 2 27 100 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Laval 0

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3, OT

Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, SO

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 1

Binghamton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 6, Hartford 3

Springfield 6, Hershey 2

Toronto 5, Rochester 1

Texas 4, Rockford 3, SO

San Antonio 3, Iowa 1

Chicago 6, Tucson 3

Colorado 6, Bakersfield 3

Ontario 3, San Jose 1

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Toronto 1

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

