AHL At A Glance

January 12, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 40 28 9 3 0 59 139 112
Bridgeport 39 22 11 4 2 50 123 119
Lehigh Valley 36 20 13 1 2 43 128 114
WB/Scranton 40 19 16 4 1 43 126 119
Springfield 37 17 12 5 3 42 133 122
Providence 38 17 16 5 0 39 123 113
Hartford 38 17 17 2 2 38 115 126
Hershey 37 15 20 0 2 32 93 126
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 38 23 13 2 0 48 123 111
Syracuse 35 21 11 2 1 45 131 97
Utica 41 20 17 3 1 44 130 143
Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140
Cleveland 37 18 14 4 1 41 109 122
Binghamton 41 18 20 3 0 39 111 139
Belleville 40 18 20 2 0 38 120 132
Laval 38 15 17 3 3 36 99 108
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 38 22 12 3 1 48 139 112
Iowa 38 20 11 4 3 47 130 110
Grand Rapids 39 20 12 3 4 47 119 118
Texas 36 20 11 3 2 45 132 109
Milwaukee 38 19 13 5 1 44 101 103
Rockford 39 16 15 3 5 40 89 111
San Antonio 38 19 18 1 0 39 101 107
Manitoba 35 15 18 2 0 32 84 108
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 33 21 8 1 3 46 112 85
Tucson 33 19 10 3 1 42 114 104
San Diego 33 18 11 1 3 40 122 113
Colorado 34 17 13 3 1 38 101 110
Bakersfield 34 16 15 2 1 35 104 102
Stockton 35 15 17 3 0 33 124 145
Ontario 33 11 17 3 2 27 100 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Laval 0

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3, OT

Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, SO

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 1

Binghamton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 6, Hartford 3

Springfield 6, Hershey 2

Toronto 5, Rochester 1

Texas 4, Rockford 3, SO

San Antonio 3, Iowa 1

Chicago 6, Tucson 3

Colorado 6, Bakersfield 3

Ontario 3, San Jose 1

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Toronto 1

WB/Scranton at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

