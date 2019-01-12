Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 12, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 40 28 9 3 0 59 139 112
Bridgeport 40 22 12 4 2 50 125 123
Lehigh Valley 37 20 14 1 2 43 128 117
WB/Scranton 40 19 16 4 1 43 126 119
Springfield 38 17 13 5 3 42 136 126
Providence 39 18 16 5 0 41 127 116
Hartford 39 18 17 2 2 40 119 128
Hershey 38 16 20 0 2 34 96 126
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 38 23 13 2 0 48 123 111
Utica 42 21 17 3 1 46 133 145
Syracuse 36 21 12 2 1 45 133 100
Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140
Cleveland 38 18 15 4 1 41 113 127
Binghamton 42 19 20 3 0 41 116 143
Laval 39 16 17 3 3 38 105 113
Belleville 41 18 21 2 0 38 122 137
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 40 21 12 3 4 49 124 120
Chicago 38 22 12 3 1 48 139 112
Iowa 38 20 11 4 3 47 130 110
Texas 36 20 11 3 2 45 132 109
Milwaukee 39 19 14 5 1 44 103 108
Rockford 39 16 15 3 5 40 89 111
San Antonio 38 19 18 1 0 39 101 107
Manitoba 36 15 18 2 1 33 89 114
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 33 21 8 1 3 46 112 85
Tucson 33 19 10 3 1 42 114 104
San Diego 34 19 11 1 3 42 127 115
Colorado 34 17 13 3 1 38 101 110
Bakersfield 34 16 15 2 1 35 104 102
Stockton 35 15 17 3 0 33 124 145
Ontario 33 11 17 3 2 27 100 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Laval 0

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3, OT

Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, SO

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 1

Binghamton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 6, Hartford 3

Springfield 6, Hershey 2

Toronto 5, Rochester 1

Texas 4, Rockford 3, SO

San Antonio 3, Iowa 1

Chicago 6, Tucson 3

Colorado 6, Bakersfield 3

Ontario 3, San Jose 1

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Toronto 1

Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 5, Belleville 2

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 2

Laval 6, Manitoba 5, SO

Utica 3, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 5, Cleveland 4

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 4, Springfield 3

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

