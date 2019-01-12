|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|40
|28
|9
|3
|0
|59
|139
|112
|Bridgeport
|40
|22
|12
|4
|2
|50
|125
|123
|Lehigh Valley
|37
|20
|14
|1
|2
|43
|128
|117
|WB/Scranton
|40
|19
|16
|4
|1
|43
|126
|119
|Springfield
|38
|17
|13
|5
|3
|42
|136
|126
|Providence
|39
|18
|16
|5
|0
|41
|127
|116
|Hartford
|39
|18
|17
|2
|2
|40
|119
|128
|Hershey
|38
|16
|20
|0
|2
|34
|96
|126
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|38
|23
|13
|2
|0
|48
|123
|111
|Utica
|42
|21
|17
|3
|1
|46
|133
|145
|Syracuse
|36
|21
|12
|2
|1
|45
|133
|100
|Toronto
|39
|19
|15
|3
|2
|43
|138
|140
|Cleveland
|38
|18
|15
|4
|1
|41
|113
|127
|Binghamton
|42
|19
|20
|3
|0
|41
|116
|143
|Laval
|39
|16
|17
|3
|3
|38
|105
|113
|Belleville
|41
|18
|21
|2
|0
|38
|122
|137
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|40
|21
|12
|3
|4
|49
|124
|120
|Chicago
|38
|22
|12
|3
|1
|48
|139
|112
|Iowa
|38
|20
|11
|4
|3
|47
|130
|110
|Texas
|36
|20
|11
|3
|2
|45
|132
|109
|Milwaukee
|39
|19
|14
|5
|1
|44
|103
|108
|Rockford
|39
|16
|15
|3
|5
|40
|89
|111
|San Antonio
|38
|19
|18
|1
|0
|39
|101
|107
|Manitoba
|36
|15
|18
|2
|1
|33
|89
|114
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|33
|21
|8
|1
|3
|46
|112
|85
|Tucson
|33
|19
|10
|3
|1
|42
|114
|104
|San Diego
|34
|19
|11
|1
|3
|42
|127
|115
|Colorado
|34
|17
|13
|3
|1
|38
|101
|110
|Bakersfield
|34
|16
|15
|2
|1
|35
|104
|102
|Stockton
|35
|15
|17
|3
|0
|33
|124
|145
|Ontario
|33
|11
|17
|3
|2
|27
|100
|133
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Manitoba 4, Laval 0
Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO
Bridgeport 4, Utica 3, OT
Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, SO
WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 1
Binghamton 2, Lehigh Valley 1
Providence 6, Hartford 3
Springfield 6, Hershey 2
Toronto 5, Rochester 1
Texas 4, Rockford 3, SO
San Antonio 3, Iowa 1
Chicago 6, Tucson 3
Colorado 6, Bakersfield 3
Ontario 3, San Jose 1
Rochester 5, Toronto 1
Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 3
Grand Rapids 5, Belleville 2
Hartford 4, Bridgeport 2
Laval 6, Manitoba 5, SO
Utica 3, Syracuse 2
Binghamton 5, Cleveland 4
Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0
Providence 4, Springfield 3
Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
San Diego 5, Milwaukee 2
Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
