All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 40 28 9 3 0 59 139 112 Bridgeport 40 22 12 4 2 50 125 123 Lehigh Valley 37 20 14 1 2 43 128 117 WB/Scranton 40 19 16 4 1 43 126 119 Springfield 38 17 13 5 3 42 136 126 Providence 39 18 16 5 0 41 127 116 Hartford 39 18 17 2 2 40 119 128 Hershey 38 16 20 0 2 34 96 126 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 38 23 13 2 0 48 123 111 Utica 42 21 17 3 1 46 133 145 Syracuse 36 21 12 2 1 45 133 100 Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140 Cleveland 38 18 15 4 1 41 113 127 Binghamton 42 19 20 3 0 41 116 143 Laval 39 16 17 3 3 38 105 113 Belleville 41 18 21 2 0 38 122 137 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Grand Rapids 40 21 12 3 4 49 124 120 Chicago 38 22 12 3 1 48 139 112 Iowa 38 20 11 4 3 47 130 110 Texas 36 20 11 3 2 45 132 109 Milwaukee 39 19 14 5 1 44 103 108 Rockford 39 16 15 3 5 40 89 111 San Antonio 38 19 18 1 0 39 101 107 Manitoba 36 15 18 2 1 33 89 114 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 33 21 8 1 3 46 112 85 Tucson 33 19 10 3 1 42 114 104 San Diego 34 19 11 1 3 42 127 115 Colorado 34 17 13 3 1 38 101 110 Bakersfield 34 16 15 2 1 35 104 102 Stockton 35 15 17 3 0 33 124 145 Ontario 33 11 17 3 2 27 100 133

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Manitoba 4, Laval 0

Friday’s Games

Belleville 4, Grand Rapids 3, SO

Advertisement

Bridgeport 4, Utica 3, OT

Cleveland 4, Syracuse 3, SO

WB/Scranton 5, Charlotte 1

Binghamton 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Providence 6, Hartford 3

Springfield 6, Hershey 2

Toronto 5, Rochester 1

Texas 4, Rockford 3, SO

San Antonio 3, Iowa 1

Chicago 6, Tucson 3

Colorado 6, Bakersfield 3

Ontario 3, San Jose 1

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 5, Toronto 1

Charlotte 5, WB/Scranton 3

Grand Rapids 5, Belleville 2

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 2

Laval 6, Manitoba 5, SO

Utica 3, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 5, Cleveland 4

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 4, Springfield 3

Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

San Diego 5, Milwaukee 2

Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Chicago at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.