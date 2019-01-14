Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 14, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 40 28 9 3 0 59 139 112
Bridgeport 40 22 12 4 2 50 125 123
Springfield 39 18 13 5 3 44 139 128
Lehigh Valley 38 20 15 1 2 43 132 122
WB/Scranton 40 19 16 4 1 43 126 119
Providence 40 18 16 6 0 42 129 119
Hartford 39 18 17 2 2 40 119 128
Hershey 39 17 20 0 2 36 101 130
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 38 23 13 2 0 48 123 111
Utica 42 21 17 3 1 46 133 145
Syracuse 36 21 12 2 1 45 133 100
Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140
Cleveland 38 18 15 4 1 41 113 127
Binghamton 42 19 20 3 0 41 116 143
Laval 39 16 17 3 3 38 105 113
Belleville 41 18 21 2 0 38 122 137
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 40 21 12 4 3 49 135 116
Grand Rapids 40 21 12 3 4 49 124 120
Chicago 39 22 13 3 1 48 141 115
Texas 37 21 11 3 2 47 136 111
Milwaukee 40 19 14 6 1 45 105 111
San Antonio 39 20 18 1 0 41 105 110
Rockford 40 16 16 3 5 40 92 115
Manitoba 37 16 18 2 1 35 92 116
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 34 22 8 1 3 48 114 86
Tucson 34 20 10 3 1 44 117 106
San Diego 35 19 11 2 3 43 129 118
Colorado 35 17 14 3 1 38 101 112
Bakersfield 35 17 15 2 1 37 106 102
Stockton 37 16 18 3 0 35 131 152
Ontario 34 11 17 4 2 28 105 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Belleville 2

Hartford 4, Bridgeport 2

Laval 6, Manitoba 5, SO

Utica 3, Syracuse 2

Binghamton 5, Cleveland 4

Hershey 3, Lehigh Valley 0

Providence 4, Springfield 3

San Antonio 4, Rockford 3

San Diego 5, Milwaukee 2

Texas 4, Iowa 2

Stockton 6, Ontario 5, OT

Bakersfield 2, Colorado 0

Tucson 3, Chicago 2

Sunday’s Games

Springfield 3, Providence 2, OT

Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 4

San Jose 2, Stockton 1

Monday’s Games

Iowa 3, San Diego 2, OT

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rockford at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

