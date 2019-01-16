All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 42 30 9 3 0 63 146 116 Bridgeport 42 22 14 4 2 50 129 130 Springfield 39 18 13 5 3 44 139 128 Lehigh Valley 38 20 15 1 2 43 132 122 WB/Scranton 40 19 16 4 1 43 126 119 Providence 40 18 16 6 0 42 129 119 Hartford 39 18 17 2 2 40 119 128 Hershey 40 18 20 0 2 38 102 130 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 38 23 13 2 0 48 123 111 Utica 43 22 17 3 1 48 138 149 Syracuse 37 21 13 2 1 45 137 105 Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140 Binghamton 43 19 20 4 0 42 116 144 Cleveland 38 18 15 4 1 41 113 127 Laval 39 16 17 3 3 38 105 113 Belleville 41 18 21 2 0 38 122 137 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 40 21 12 4 3 49 135 116 Grand Rapids 40 21 12 3 4 49 124 120 Chicago 39 22 13 3 1 48 141 115 Texas 37 21 11 3 2 47 136 111 Milwaukee 40 19 14 6 1 45 105 111 San Antonio 40 21 18 1 0 43 107 111 Rockford 41 16 17 3 5 40 93 117 Manitoba 37 16 18 2 1 35 92 116 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 34 22 8 1 3 48 114 86 Tucson 34 20 10 3 1 44 117 106 San Diego 35 19 11 2 3 43 129 118 Colorado 35 17 14 3 1 38 101 112 Bakersfield 35 17 15 2 1 37 106 102 Stockton 37 16 18 3 0 35 131 152 Ontario 34 11 17 4 2 28 105 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday’s Games

Iowa 3, San Diego 2, OT

Manitoba 3, Milwaukee 2, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 1, Bridgeport 0

San Antonio 2, Rockford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Bridgeport 4

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Hershey 1, Binghamton 0, OT

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Texas at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

