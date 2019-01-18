Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 18, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 42 30 9 3 0 63 146 116
Bridgeport 42 22 14 4 2 50 129 130
Lehigh Valley 39 21 15 1 2 45 135 123
Springfield 40 18 14 5 3 44 140 131
WB/Scranton 40 19 16 4 1 43 126 119
Providence 40 18 16 6 0 42 129 119
Hartford 39 18 17 2 2 40 119 128
Hershey 40 18 20 0 2 38 102 130
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 38 23 13 2 0 48 123 111
Utica 43 22 17 3 1 48 138 149
Syracuse 37 21 13 2 1 45 137 105
Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140
Binghamton 43 19 20 4 0 42 116 144
Cleveland 38 18 15 4 1 41 113 127
Laval 40 17 17 3 3 40 109 115
Belleville 42 18 22 2 0 38 124 141
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 40 23 13 3 1 50 146 117
Iowa 40 21 12 4 3 49 135 116
Grand Rapids 41 21 13 3 4 49 126 125
Texas 38 21 12 3 2 47 137 113
Milwaukee 41 19 15 6 1 45 107 115
San Antonio 40 21 18 1 0 43 107 111
Rockford 41 16 17 3 5 40 93 117
Manitoba 38 17 18 2 1 37 96 118
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 34 22 8 1 3 48 114 86
San Diego 36 20 11 2 3 45 131 119
Tucson 34 20 10 3 1 44 117 106
Bakersfield 36 18 15 2 1 39 110 104
Colorado 35 17 14 3 1 38 101 112
Stockton 38 16 19 3 0 35 133 156
Ontario 34 11 17 4 2 28 105 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Bridgeport 4

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Hershey 1, Binghamton 0, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 2

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 2

San Diego 2, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Utica, 7 p.m.

Rochester at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

