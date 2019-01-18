All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 42 30 9 3 0 63 146 116 Bridgeport 42 22 14 4 2 50 129 130 Lehigh Valley 40 21 15 2 2 46 140 129 Springfield 41 18 14 5 4 45 141 133 Providence 41 19 16 6 0 44 131 120 WB/Scranton 41 19 17 4 1 43 130 124 Hartford 40 19 17 2 2 42 125 133 Hershey 40 18 20 0 2 38 102 130 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 39 24 13 2 0 50 128 115 Utica 44 23 17 3 1 50 143 152 Syracuse 38 22 13 2 1 47 142 108 Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140 Laval 41 18 17 3 3 42 110 115 Binghamton 44 19 21 4 0 42 119 149 Cleveland 39 18 16 4 1 41 113 128 Belleville 43 18 23 2 0 38 127 146 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 40 23 13 3 1 50 146 117 Iowa 40 21 12 4 3 49 135 116 Grand Rapids 41 21 13 3 4 49 126 125 Texas 38 21 12 3 2 47 137 113 Milwaukee 41 19 15 6 1 45 107 115 San Antonio 40 21 18 1 0 43 107 111 Rockford 41 16 17 3 5 40 93 117 Manitoba 38 17 18 2 1 37 96 118 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 34 22 8 1 3 48 114 86 San Diego 36 20 11 2 3 45 131 119 Tucson 34 20 10 3 1 44 117 106 Bakersfield 36 18 15 2 1 39 110 104 Colorado 35 17 14 3 1 38 101 112 Stockton 38 16 19 3 0 35 133 156 Ontario 34 11 17 4 2 28 105 139

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Bridgeport 4

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Hershey 1, Binghamton 0, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 2

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 2

San Diego 2, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Belleville 3

Utica 5, Binghamton 3

Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO

Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 5, OT

Laval 1, Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Belleville at Utica, 2 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

