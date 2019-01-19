Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 19, 2019 5:43 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 42 30 9 3 0 63 146 116
Bridgeport 42 22 14 4 2 50 129 130
Lehigh Valley 40 21 15 2 2 46 140 129
Springfield 41 18 14 5 4 45 141 133
Providence 41 19 16 6 0 44 131 120
WB/Scranton 42 19 18 4 1 43 133 129
Hartford 40 19 17 2 2 42 125 133
Hershey 41 19 20 0 2 40 107 133
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 39 24 13 2 0 50 128 115
Utica 45 23 18 3 1 50 145 157
Syracuse 38 22 13 2 1 47 142 108
Toronto 39 19 15 3 2 43 138 140
Laval 41 18 17 3 3 42 110 115
Binghamton 44 19 21 4 0 42 119 149
Cleveland 39 18 16 4 1 41 113 128
Belleville 44 19 23 2 0 40 132 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 42 22 13 3 4 51 129 126
Chicago 40 23 13 3 1 50 146 117
Iowa 41 21 13 4 3 49 140 122
Texas 39 21 13 3 2 47 138 115
Milwaukee 41 19 15 6 1 45 107 115
San Antonio 41 21 19 1 0 43 108 115
Rockford 42 16 18 3 5 40 94 120
Manitoba 39 18 18 2 1 39 100 119
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 35 23 8 1 3 50 116 87
San Diego 36 20 11 2 3 45 131 119
Tucson 35 20 11 3 1 44 120 113
Bakersfield 37 19 15 2 1 41 115 108
Colorado 36 18 14 3 1 40 108 115
Stockton 39 16 19 4 0 36 137 161
Ontario 35 12 17 4 2 30 111 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Bridgeport 4

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

Hershey 1, Binghamton 0, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 2

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 2

San Diego 2, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Belleville 3

Utica 5, Binghamton 3

Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO

Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 5, OT

Laval 1, Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1

Ontario 6, Iowa 5

Colorado 7, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 5, Stockton 4, OT

San Jose 2, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 5, Utica 2

Cleveland at Laval, 3 p.m.

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Binghamton, ppd.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

