Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

January 19, 2019 9:36 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 43 30 9 4 0 64 149 120
Bridgeport 42 22 14 4 2 50 129 130
Springfield 42 19 14 5 4 47 144 133
Lehigh Valley 40 21 15 2 2 46 140 129
Providence 41 19 16 6 0 44 131 120
WB/Scranton 42 19 18 4 1 43 133 129
Hartford 41 19 18 2 2 42 125 136
Hershey 41 19 20 0 2 40 107 133
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 39 24 13 2 0 50 128 115
Utica 45 23 18 3 1 50 145 157
Syracuse 38 22 13 2 1 47 142 108
Toronto 40 20 15 3 2 45 142 143
Cleveland 40 19 16 4 1 43 118 132
Laval 42 18 17 3 4 43 114 120
Binghamton 44 19 21 4 0 42 119 149
Belleville 44 19 23 2 0 40 132 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 42 22 13 3 4 51 129 126
Chicago 40 23 13 3 1 50 146 117
Iowa 41 21 13 4 3 49 140 122
Texas 39 21 13 3 2 47 138 115
Milwaukee 41 19 15 6 1 45 107 115
San Antonio 41 21 19 1 0 43 108 115
Rockford 42 16 18 3 5 40 94 120
Manitoba 39 18 18 2 1 39 100 119
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 35 23 8 1 3 50 116 87
San Diego 36 20 11 2 3 45 131 119
Tucson 35 20 11 3 1 44 120 113
Bakersfield 37 19 15 2 1 41 115 108
Colorado 36 18 14 3 1 40 108 115
Stockton 39 16 19 4 0 36 137 161
Ontario 35 12 17 4 2 30 111 144

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte 6, Bridgeport 4

Utica 5, Syracuse 4

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Hershey 1, Binghamton 0, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Springfield 1

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Chicago 5, Grand Rapids 2

Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 2

Bakersfield 4, Stockton 2

San Diego 2, Texas 1

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 5, Belleville 3

Utica 5, Binghamton 3

Providence 2, Springfield 1, SO

Rochester 5, WB/Scranton 4

Hartford 6, Lehigh Valley 5, OT

Laval 1, Cleveland 0

Grand Rapids 3, Rockford 1

Ontario 6, Iowa 5

Colorado 7, Tucson 3

Bakersfield 5, Stockton 4, OT

San Jose 2, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Belleville 5, Utica 2

Cleveland 5, Laval 4, SO

Manitoba 4, San Antonio 1

Hershey 5, WB/Scranton 3

Syracuse at Binghamton, ppd.

Toronto 4, Charlotte 3, OT

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Ontario at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Springfield 3, Hartford 0

Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Binghamton at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Hershey at Bridgeport, 1 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Laval at Springfield, 1:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 6:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|25 The AI Summit: Cybersecurity and...
1|25 Open House for Prospective Students at...
1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1961: JFK first president to hold live televised news conference