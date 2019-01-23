Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 23, 2019 9:38 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 44 30 10 4 0 64 149 125
Bridgeport 45 23 16 4 2 52 136 142
Springfield 44 20 14 6 4 50 154 141
Lehigh Valley 42 22 15 3 2 49 144 133
Providence 43 20 16 6 1 47 139 126
WB/Scranton 44 21 18 4 1 47 140 132
Hershey 42 20 20 0 2 42 111 134
Hartford 43 19 20 2 2 42 131 148
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 40 24 13 2 1 51 130 118
Utica 45 23 18 3 1 50 145 157
Syracuse 39 23 13 2 1 49 144 109
Toronto 41 21 15 3 2 47 147 143
Laval 43 19 17 3 4 45 118 123
Cleveland 40 19 16 4 1 43 118 132
Binghamton 45 19 22 4 0 42 120 151
Belleville 44 19 23 2 0 40 132 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 43 23 13 4 3 53 148 125
Grand Rapids 43 23 13 3 4 53 132 126
Chicago 42 23 14 4 1 51 148 124
Milwaukee 44 21 16 6 1 49 118 121
Texas 41 21 15 3 2 47 143 125
San Antonio 43 21 21 1 0 43 113 126
Rockford 44 17 19 3 5 42 98 126
Manitoba 40 19 18 2 1 41 104 121
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 36 23 8 2 3 51 121 93
Tucson 37 22 11 3 1 48 128 116
San Diego 38 21 12 2 3 47 137 126
Bakersfield 39 21 15 2 1 45 127 115
Colorado 38 19 15 3 1 42 110 118
Stockton 41 17 19 4 1 39 142 165
Ontario 37 12 19 4 2 30 114 152

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Laval 4, Springfield 3, OT

Bakersfield 6, San Jose 5, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, San Antonio 3

Wednesday’s Games

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield 7, Hartford 4

Toronto at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.

