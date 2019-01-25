|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|45
|30
|11
|4
|0
|64
|152
|130
|Bridgeport
|45
|23
|16
|4
|2
|52
|136
|142
|Lehigh Valley
|43
|23
|15
|3
|2
|51
|146
|134
|Springfield
|44
|20
|14
|6
|4
|50
|154
|141
|Providence
|44
|21
|16
|6
|1
|49
|144
|129
|WB/Scranton
|44
|21
|18
|4
|1
|47
|140
|132
|Hershey
|43
|20
|20
|0
|3
|43
|112
|136
|Hartford
|43
|19
|20
|2
|2
|42
|131
|148
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|41
|25
|13
|2
|1
|53
|137
|123
|Utica
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|145
|157
|Syracuse
|39
|23
|13
|2
|1
|49
|144
|109
|Toronto
|42
|21
|15
|3
|3
|48
|152
|149
|Cleveland
|42
|20
|17
|4
|1
|45
|125
|142
|Laval
|43
|19
|17
|3
|4
|45
|118
|123
|Binghamton
|46
|19
|23
|4
|0
|42
|125
|158
|Belleville
|44
|19
|23
|2
|0
|40
|132
|148
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|44
|24
|13
|3
|4
|55
|134
|127
|Chicago
|43
|24
|14
|4
|1
|53
|153
|125
|Iowa
|43
|23
|13
|4
|3
|53
|148
|125
|Milwaukee
|44
|21
|16
|6
|1
|49
|118
|121
|Texas
|42
|21
|16
|3
|2
|47
|143
|129
|San Antonio
|43
|21
|21
|1
|0
|43
|113
|126
|Manitoba
|41
|19
|18
|3
|1
|42
|105
|123
|Rockford
|44
|17
|19
|3
|5
|42
|98
|126
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|36
|23
|8
|2
|3
|51
|121
|93
|Tucson
|38
|23
|11
|3
|1
|50
|132
|116
|San Diego
|38
|21
|12
|2
|3
|47
|137
|126
|Bakersfield
|40
|22
|15
|2
|1
|47
|134
|117
|Colorado
|39
|19
|16
|3
|1
|42
|112
|125
|Stockton
|41
|17
|19
|4
|1
|39
|142
|165
|Ontario
|37
|12
|19
|4
|2
|30
|114
|152
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, SO
Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1, OT
Springfield 7, Hartford 4
Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, SO
Rochester 7, Binghamton 5
Tucson 4, Texas 0
Bakersfield 7, Colorado 2
Chicago 5, Cleveland 1
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence 5, Charlotte 3
Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Diego at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.