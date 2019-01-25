Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 25, 2019 9:45 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 45 30 11 4 0 64 152 130
Bridgeport 45 23 16 4 2 52 136 142
Lehigh Valley 43 23 15 3 2 51 146 134
Springfield 44 20 14 6 4 50 154 141
Providence 44 21 16 6 1 49 144 129
WB/Scranton 44 21 18 4 1 47 140 132
Hershey 43 20 20 0 3 43 112 136
Hartford 43 19 20 2 2 42 131 148
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 41 25 13 2 1 53 137 123
Utica 45 23 18 3 1 50 145 157
Syracuse 39 23 13 2 1 49 144 109
Toronto 42 21 15 3 3 48 152 149
Cleveland 42 20 17 4 1 45 125 142
Laval 43 19 17 3 4 45 118 123
Binghamton 46 19 23 4 0 42 125 158
Belleville 44 19 23 2 0 40 132 148
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 44 24 13 3 4 55 134 127
Chicago 43 24 14 4 1 53 153 125
Iowa 43 23 13 4 3 53 148 125
Milwaukee 44 21 16 6 1 49 118 121
Texas 42 21 16 3 2 47 143 129
San Antonio 43 21 21 1 0 43 113 126
Manitoba 41 19 18 3 1 42 105 123
Rockford 44 17 19 3 5 42 98 126
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 36 23 8 2 3 51 121 93
Tucson 38 23 11 3 1 50 132 116
San Diego 38 21 12 2 3 47 137 126
Bakersfield 40 22 15 2 1 47 134 117
Colorado 39 19 16 3 1 42 112 125
Stockton 41 17 19 4 1 39 142 165
Ontario 37 12 19 4 2 30 114 152

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, SO

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1, OT

Springfield 7, Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, SO

Rochester 7, Binghamton 5

Tucson 4, Texas 0

Bakersfield 7, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Games

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Providence 5, Charlotte 3

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Diego at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

