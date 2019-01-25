Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

AHL At A Glance

January 25, 2019 11:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 45 30 11 4 0 64 152 130
Lehigh Valley 44 24 15 3 2 53 149 136
Bridgeport 45 23 16 4 2 52 136 142
Springfield 45 20 15 6 4 50 155 147
Providence 44 21 16 6 1 49 144 129
WB/Scranton 44 21 18 4 1 47 140 132
Hershey 43 20 20 0 3 43 112 136
Hartford 44 19 20 3 2 43 133 151
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 42 26 13 2 1 55 140 125
Syracuse 40 24 13 2 1 51 150 110
Utica 46 23 18 3 2 51 147 160
Toronto 43 21 16 3 3 48 154 155
Cleveland 42 20 17 4 1 45 125 142
Laval 44 19 18 3 4 45 120 126
Binghamton 47 20 23 4 0 44 128 160
Belleville 45 20 23 2 0 42 138 150
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Iowa 44 24 13 4 3 55 151 125
Grand Rapids 45 24 14 3 4 55 134 131
Chicago 43 24 14 4 1 53 153 125
Texas 43 22 16 3 2 49 148 133
Milwaukee 45 21 17 6 1 49 118 124
San Antonio 44 22 21 1 0 45 117 126
Rockford 45 18 19 3 5 44 102 129
Manitoba 42 19 18 3 2 43 108 127
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 37 24 8 2 3 53 125 93
Tucson 38 23 11 3 1 50 132 116
San Diego 39 21 13 2 3 47 137 130
Bakersfield 40 22 15 2 1 47 134 117
Colorado 39 19 16 3 1 42 112 125
Stockton 42 17 20 4 1 39 146 170
Ontario 37 12 19 4 2 30 114 152

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Toronto 5, SO

Grand Rapids 2, Manitoba 1, OT

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Springfield 7, Hartford 4

Lehigh Valley 2, Hershey 1, SO

Rochester 7, Binghamton 5

Tucson 4, Texas 0

Bakersfield 7, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Games

Belleville 6, Toronto 2

San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 6, Springfield 1

Binghamton 3, Hartford 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Providence 5, Charlotte 3

Rochester 3, Utica 2, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Texas 5, Stockton 4

San Antonio 4, San Diego 0

Bakersfield at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|1 AFA Breakfast Series: Capitol Hill...
2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

SEAL members jump from Air Force craft

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.