|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|46
|31
|11
|4
|0
|66
|157
|132
|Bridgeport
|46
|24
|16
|4
|2
|54
|140
|143
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|24
|16
|3
|2
|53
|150
|140
|Springfield
|45
|20
|15
|6
|4
|50
|155
|147
|Providence
|44
|21
|16
|6
|1
|49
|144
|129
|WB/Scranton
|44
|21
|18
|4
|1
|47
|140
|132
|Hershey
|43
|20
|20
|0
|3
|43
|112
|136
|Hartford
|45
|19
|21
|3
|2
|43
|135
|156
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|42
|26
|13
|2
|1
|55
|140
|125
|Syracuse
|40
|24
|13
|2
|1
|51
|150
|110
|Utica
|46
|23
|18
|3
|2
|51
|147
|160
|Toronto
|43
|21
|16
|3
|3
|48
|154
|155
|Cleveland
|42
|20
|17
|4
|1
|45
|125
|142
|Laval
|44
|19
|18
|3
|4
|45
|120
|126
|Binghamton
|47
|20
|23
|4
|0
|44
|128
|160
|Belleville
|45
|20
|23
|2
|0
|42
|138
|150
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Iowa
|44
|24
|13
|4
|3
|55
|151
|125
|Grand Rapids
|45
|24
|14
|3
|4
|55
|134
|131
|Chicago
|43
|24
|14
|4
|1
|53
|153
|125
|Milwaukee
|46
|22
|17
|6
|1
|51
|126
|126
|Texas
|43
|22
|16
|3
|2
|49
|148
|133
|San Antonio
|44
|22
|21
|1
|0
|45
|117
|126
|Rockford
|45
|18
|19
|3
|5
|44
|102
|129
|Manitoba
|43
|19
|19
|3
|2
|43
|110
|135
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|37
|24
|8
|2
|3
|53
|125
|93
|Tucson
|39
|23
|12
|3
|1
|50
|133
|119
|Bakersfield
|41
|23
|15
|2
|1
|49
|137
|118
|San Diego
|39
|21
|13
|2
|3
|47
|137
|130
|Colorado
|40
|20
|16
|3
|1
|44
|116
|125
|Stockton
|42
|17
|20
|4
|1
|39
|146
|170
|Ontario
|38
|12
|20
|4
|2
|30
|114
|156
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Chicago 5, Cleveland 1
Belleville 6, Toronto 2
San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 0
Syracuse 6, Springfield 1
Binghamton 3, Hartford 2, OT
Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2
Providence 5, Charlotte 3
Rochester 3, Utica 2, SO
Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0
Rockford 4, Manitoba 3, SO
Texas 5, Stockton 4
San Antonio 4, San Diego 0
Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1
Colorado 4, Ontario 0
Milwaukee 8, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.
Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Charlotte 5, Hartford 2
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.
Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
