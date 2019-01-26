All Times Eastern EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 46 31 11 4 0 66 157 132 Bridgeport 46 24 16 4 2 54 140 143 Lehigh Valley 45 24 16 3 2 53 150 140 Springfield 45 20 15 6 4 50 155 147 Providence 44 21 16 6 1 49 144 129 WB/Scranton 44 21 18 4 1 47 140 132 Hershey 43 20 20 0 3 43 112 136 Hartford 45 19 21 3 2 43 135 156 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 42 26 13 2 1 55 140 125 Syracuse 40 24 13 2 1 51 150 110 Utica 46 23 18 3 2 51 147 160 Toronto 43 21 16 3 3 48 154 155 Cleveland 42 20 17 4 1 45 125 142 Laval 44 19 18 3 4 45 120 126 Binghamton 47 20 23 4 0 44 128 160 Belleville 45 20 23 2 0 42 138 150 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Iowa 44 24 13 4 3 55 151 125 Grand Rapids 45 24 14 3 4 55 134 131 Chicago 43 24 14 4 1 53 153 125 Milwaukee 46 22 17 6 1 51 126 126 Texas 43 22 16 3 2 49 148 133 San Antonio 44 22 21 1 0 45 117 126 Rockford 45 18 19 3 5 44 102 129 Manitoba 43 19 19 3 2 43 110 135 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 37 24 8 2 3 53 125 93 Tucson 39 23 12 3 1 50 133 119 Bakersfield 41 23 15 2 1 49 137 118 San Diego 39 21 13 2 3 47 137 130 Colorado 40 20 16 3 1 44 116 125 Stockton 42 17 20 4 1 39 146 170 Ontario 38 12 20 4 2 30 114 156

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Games

Belleville 6, Toronto 2

Advertisement

San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 6, Springfield 1

Binghamton 3, Hartford 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Providence 5, Charlotte 3

Rochester 3, Utica 2, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Texas 5, Stockton 4

San Antonio 4, San Diego 0

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 0

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 5, Hartford 2

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.