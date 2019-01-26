Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 26, 2019 10:19 pm
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 46 31 11 4 0 66 157 132
Bridgeport 46 24 16 4 2 54 140 143
Lehigh Valley 45 24 16 3 2 53 150 140
Providence 45 22 16 6 1 51 147 131
Springfield 46 20 16 6 4 50 157 150
WB/Scranton 45 22 18 4 1 49 145 136
Hershey 44 21 20 0 3 45 116 138
Hartford 45 19 21 3 2 43 135 156
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 43 26 13 3 1 56 143 129
Syracuse 41 25 13 2 1 53 154 113
Utica 46 23 18 3 2 51 147 160
Toronto 44 22 16 3 3 50 157 157
Cleveland 43 21 17 4 1 47 129 145
Laval 45 19 19 3 4 45 122 130
Binghamton 48 20 23 5 0 45 132 165
Belleville 46 20 23 2 1 43 140 153
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 46 25 14 3 4 57 137 133
Iowa 45 24 14 4 3 55 152 128
Chicago 44 24 14 5 1 54 156 129
Milwaukee 46 22 17 6 1 51 126 126
Texas 43 22 16 3 2 49 148 133
Rockford 46 19 19 3 5 46 105 130
San Antonio 44 22 21 1 0 45 117 126
Manitoba 43 19 19 3 2 43 110 135
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 38 24 8 2 4 54 127 96
Tucson 39 23 12 3 1 50 133 119
Bakersfield 41 23 15 2 1 49 137 118
San Diego 39 21 13 2 3 47 137 130
Colorado 40 20 16 3 1 44 116 125
Stockton 42 17 20 4 1 39 146 170
Ontario 38 12 20 4 2 30 114 156

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 5, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Games

Belleville 6, Toronto 2

San Jose 4, Grand Rapids 0

Syracuse 6, Springfield 1

Binghamton 3, Hartford 2, OT

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Providence 5, Charlotte 3

Rochester 3, Utica 2, SO

Iowa 3, Milwaukee 0

Rockford 4, Manitoba 3, SO

Texas 5, Stockton 4

San Antonio 4, San Diego 0

Bakersfield 3, Tucson 1

Colorado 4, Ontario 0

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Manitoba 2

Bakersfield at Tucson, 5:05 p.m.

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 5, Hartford 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 2, SO

Hershey 4, Laval 2

Rockford 3, Iowa 1

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3, OT

Toronto 3, Belleville 2, SO

Providence 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4, OT

San Diego at Texas, 8 p.m.

Stockton at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Texas, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

