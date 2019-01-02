|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|35
|24
|8
|3
|0
|51
|118
|100
|Bridgeport
|35
|21
|9
|4
|1
|47
|112
|105
|Lehigh Valley
|32
|19
|10
|1
|2
|41
|120
|102
|WB/Scranton
|36
|17
|14
|4
|1
|39
|112
|106
|Springfield
|33
|15
|11
|4
|3
|37
|118
|110
|Hartford
|34
|15
|15
|2
|2
|34
|105
|113
|Providence
|34
|14
|15
|5
|0
|33
|105
|102
|Hershey
|34
|14
|18
|0
|2
|30
|84
|113
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Syracuse
|31
|20
|9
|2
|0
|42
|123
|83
|Rochester
|33
|20
|11
|2
|0
|42
|108
|97
|Cleveland
|33
|17
|11
|4
|1
|39
|100
|105
|Utica
|37
|18
|16
|2
|1
|39
|113
|130
|Toronto
|33
|15
|13
|3
|2
|35
|116
|123
|Belleville
|35
|16
|17
|2
|0
|34
|107
|113
|Binghamton
|37
|15
|19
|3
|0
|33
|101
|131
|Laval
|34
|13
|16
|3
|2
|31
|91
|98
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|34
|20
|10
|3
|1
|44
|129
|102
|Iowa
|33
|18
|8
|4
|3
|43
|117
|95
|Grand Rapids
|35
|19
|11
|3
|2
|43
|107
|104
|Texas
|32
|17
|11
|3
|1
|38
|120
|100
|Milwaukee
|34
|16
|12
|5
|1
|38
|90
|95
|Rockford
|35
|15
|13
|3
|4
|37
|79
|100
|San Antonio
|33
|15
|17
|1
|0
|31
|86
|98
|Manitoba
|31
|13
|16
|2
|0
|28
|75
|100
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|29
|19
|6
|1
|3
|42
|103
|76
|Tucson
|30
|17
|9
|3
|1
|38
|102
|92
|Bakersfield
|29
|16
|11
|1
|1
|34
|93
|84
|Colorado
|31
|15
|12
|3
|1
|34
|84
|96
|San Diego
|29
|14
|11
|1
|3
|32
|105
|104
|Stockton
|32
|14
|15
|3
|0
|31
|108
|125
|Ontario
|29
|10
|14
|3
|2
|25
|94
|123
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
San Jose 6, Stockton 5
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1
Utica 4, Syracuse 2
Bridgeport at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Utica at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at Hershey, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
