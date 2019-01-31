|All Times Eastern
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|46
|31
|11
|4
|0
|66
|157
|132
|Bridgeport
|46
|24
|16
|4
|2
|54
|140
|143
|Lehigh Valley
|45
|24
|16
|3
|2
|53
|150
|140
|Providence
|45
|22
|16
|6
|1
|51
|147
|131
|Springfield
|46
|20
|16
|6
|4
|50
|157
|150
|WB/Scranton
|45
|22
|18
|4
|1
|49
|145
|136
|Hershey
|44
|21
|20
|0
|3
|45
|116
|138
|Hartford
|45
|19
|21
|3
|2
|43
|135
|156
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|43
|26
|13
|3
|1
|56
|143
|129
|Syracuse
|41
|25
|13
|2
|1
|53
|154
|113
|Utica
|46
|23
|18
|3
|2
|51
|147
|160
|Toronto
|44
|22
|16
|3
|3
|50
|157
|157
|Cleveland
|43
|21
|17
|4
|1
|47
|129
|145
|Laval
|45
|19
|19
|3
|4
|45
|122
|130
|Binghamton
|48
|20
|23
|5
|0
|45
|132
|165
|Belleville
|46
|20
|23
|2
|1
|43
|140
|153
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Grand Rapids
|47
|26
|14
|3
|4
|59
|142
|136
|Iowa
|45
|24
|14
|4
|3
|55
|152
|128
|Chicago
|44
|24
|14
|5
|1
|54
|156
|129
|Milwaukee
|46
|22
|17
|6
|1
|51
|126
|126
|Texas
|45
|22
|18
|3
|2
|49
|152
|142
|San Antonio
|45
|22
|21
|2
|0
|46
|120
|130
|Rockford
|46
|19
|19
|3
|5
|46
|105
|130
|Manitoba
|43
|19
|19
|3
|2
|43
|110
|135
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|38
|24
|8
|2
|4
|54
|127
|96
|Bakersfield
|42
|24
|15
|2
|1
|51
|140
|119
|Tucson
|40
|23
|13
|3
|1
|50
|134
|122
|San Diego
|40
|22
|13
|2
|3
|49
|141
|131
|Colorado
|41
|20
|17
|3
|1
|44
|119
|130
|Stockton
|43
|18
|20
|4
|1
|41
|150
|173
|Ontario
|39
|13
|20
|4
|2
|32
|119
|159
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1
Charlotte 5, Hartford 2
Cleveland 4, Chicago 3, OT
Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 2, SO
Hershey 4, Laval 2
Rockford 3, Iowa 1
Syracuse 4, Rochester 3, OT
Toronto 3, Belleville 2, SO
Providence 3, Springfield 2
WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4, OT
San Diego 4, Texas 1
Stockton 4, San Antonio 3, OT
Ontario 5, Colorado 3
Grand Rapids 5, Texas 3
Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.
Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.