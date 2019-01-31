Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 46 31 11 4 0 66 157 132
Bridgeport 46 24 16 4 2 54 140 143
Lehigh Valley 45 24 16 3 2 53 150 140
Providence 45 22 16 6 1 51 147 131
Springfield 46 20 16 6 4 50 157 150
WB/Scranton 45 22 18 4 1 49 145 136
Hershey 44 21 20 0 3 45 116 138
Hartford 45 19 21 3 2 43 135 156
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 43 26 13 3 1 56 143 129
Syracuse 41 25 13 2 1 53 154 113
Utica 46 23 18 3 2 51 147 160
Toronto 44 22 16 3 3 50 157 157
Cleveland 43 21 17 4 1 47 129 145
Laval 45 19 19 3 4 45 122 130
Binghamton 48 20 23 5 0 45 132 165
Belleville 46 20 23 2 1 43 140 153
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Grand Rapids 47 26 14 3 4 59 142 136
Iowa 45 24 14 4 3 55 152 128
Chicago 44 24 14 5 1 54 156 129
Milwaukee 46 22 17 6 1 51 126 126
Texas 45 22 18 3 2 49 152 142
San Antonio 45 22 21 2 0 46 120 130
Rockford 46 19 19 3 5 46 105 130
Manitoba 43 19 19 3 2 43 110 135
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 38 24 8 2 4 54 127 96
Bakersfield 42 24 15 2 1 51 140 119
Tucson 40 23 13 3 1 50 134 122
San Diego 40 22 13 2 3 49 141 131
Colorado 41 20 17 3 1 44 119 130
Stockton 43 18 20 4 1 41 150 173
Ontario 39 13 20 4 2 32 119 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Saturday’s Games

Bridgeport 4, Lehigh Valley 1

Charlotte 5, Hartford 2

Cleveland 4, Chicago 3, OT

Grand Rapids 3, San Jose 2, SO

Hershey 4, Laval 2

Rockford 3, Iowa 1

Syracuse 4, Rochester 3, OT

Toronto 3, Belleville 2, SO

Providence 3, Springfield 2

WB/Scranton 5, Binghamton 4, OT

San Diego 4, Texas 1

Stockton 4, San Antonio 3, OT

Ontario 5, Colorado 3

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids 5, Texas 3

Friday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Laval at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Providence at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Belleville at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Belleville at Hershey, 2 p.m.

