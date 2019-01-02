Listen Live Sports

AHL At A Glance

January 2, 2019
 
All Times Eastern
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 35 24 8 3 0 51 118 100
Bridgeport 36 21 9 4 2 48 116 110
Lehigh Valley 32 19 10 1 2 41 120 102
WB/Scranton 36 17 14 4 1 39 112 106
Springfield 33 15 11 4 3 37 118 110
Hartford 34 15 15 2 2 34 105 113
Providence 34 14 15 5 0 33 105 102
Hershey 34 14 18 0 2 30 84 113
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 34 21 11 2 0 44 113 101
Syracuse 31 20 9 2 0 42 123 83
Cleveland 33 17 11 4 1 39 100 105
Utica 37 18 16 2 1 39 113 130
Toronto 33 15 13 3 2 35 116 123
Belleville 36 16 18 2 0 34 109 117
Laval 35 14 16 3 2 33 95 100
Binghamton 37 15 19 3 0 33 101 131
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 34 20 10 3 1 44 129 102
Iowa 33 18 8 4 3 43 117 95
Grand Rapids 35 19 11 3 2 43 107 104
Texas 32 17 11 3 1 38 120 100
Milwaukee 34 16 12 5 1 38 90 95
Rockford 35 15 13 3 4 37 79 100
San Antonio 33 15 17 1 0 31 86 98
Manitoba 31 13 16 2 0 28 75 100
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 29 19 6 1 3 42 103 76
Tucson 30 17 9 3 1 38 102 92
Bakersfield 29 16 11 1 1 34 93 84
Colorado 31 15 12 3 1 34 84 96
San Diego 29 14 11 1 3 32 105 104
Stockton 32 14 15 3 0 31 108 125
Ontario 29 10 14 3 2 25 94 123

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

San Jose 6, Stockton 5

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

Wednesday’s Games

Utica 4, Syracuse 2

Rochester 5, Bridgeport 4, SO

Laval 4, Belleville 2

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Bridgeport at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Hartford, 7:15 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Texas, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Stockton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Utica at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Springfield, 3:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at Hershey, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

