Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Akoh has 21 and 18; Montana routs Sacramento State 87-56

January 3, 2019 11:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jamar Akoh scored 21 points and tied a career high with 18 rebounds to help Montana beat Sacramento State 87-56 on Thursday night.

Ahmaad Rorie added 21 points with five 3-pointers and the Grizzlies (10-4, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) made 13 of 20 from 3-point range.

Montana opened the second half with a 10-2 run to lead 54-36 and led by at least 20 after Michael Oguine’s 3-pointer made it 70-48 with 7:36 left in the game.

The game was closely contested for the first 13 minutes of the first half and then Montana pulled away from a 27-all tie with a 13-0 run and went into halftime up 44-34.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Sayeed Pridgett added 13 points and Oguine scored 12 for the Grizzlies.

Marcus Graves was the Hornets’ lone scorer in double digits with 10. Sacramento State (6-5, 0-2) was 3 of 14 from 3-point range.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State