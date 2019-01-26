Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Akoh has 25 points as Montana knocks off Weber St. 75-68

January 26, 2019 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jamar Akoh scored 25 points while grabbing 10 rebounds to help Montana knock off Weber State 75-68 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (13-7, 7-2 Big Sky) had won four straight and eight of their last nine games before encountering Montana Saturday. Weber State’s only conference loss was to Southern Utah 90-82 in overtime on Jan. 5.

Montana (14-6, 7-2), the defending conference champs, never trailed in this one. The Grizzlies, who have won four straight games, were leading 40-26 at the break and held off the Wildcats in the final half of the second period when Akoh scored 12 consecutive points to help the Grizzlies stretch their lead to 63-51 with 9:10 remaining in the game.

Weber State closed to 73-68 after Kendal Manuel split a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining. Sayeed Pridgett, who finished with 12 points, made two free throws in the final seconds to complete the scoring.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Jerrick Harding led the Wildcats with 22 points and Cody John added 14.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.