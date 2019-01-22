Listen Live Sports

Akron leads entire way in 70-67 win over Central Michigan

January 22, 2019 9:33 pm
 
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Akron to a 70-67 victory over Central Michigan on Tuesday night.

The Chippewas never led but kept within single digits in the second half, and Dallas Morgan’s 3-pointer pulled them to 67-65 with 14 seconds to play. Cheese made a pair of free throws on the next possession, and Jimond Ivey added one more with four seconds to go.

Akron (11-8, 3-3 Mid-American Conference) avenged an 88-86 overtime road loss to Central Michigan on January 8, and improved to 3-0 at home in conference play. Central Michigan (14-5, 3-3) has lost three of its last four games since having its seven-game win streak snapped.

Cheese was 8-of-17 shooting from the floor and one rebound shy of his career best. Ivey finished with 15 points and Loren Cristian Jackson chipped in with 12.

Larry Austin Jr. scored 19 points to lead four in double-figure scoring for the Chippewas. Robert Montgomery had 11 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

