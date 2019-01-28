Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Alabama A&M wins consecutive games for first time since 2016

January 28, 2019 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Andre Kennedy scored 16 points, Tre Todd and Gerron Scissum added 15 apiece, and Alabama A&M beat Alcorn State 71-62 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs, who beat Southern 68-62 on Saturday, won back-to-back games for the first time since March of 2016.

Sophomore Brandon Miller had a career-high 10 assists and tied his career best with seven rebounds for Alabama A&M (4-17, 3-4 Southwestern Conference).

Khari Jabriel Allen hit a 3-pointer to give the Braves a one-point lead with 6:18 to play but they missed their next four field-goal attempts, committed four turnovers and went scoreless for four-plus minutes as the Bulldogs scored 10 of the next 11 points. Troymain Crosby made a layup to end the drought with 44 seconds left before Reginal Johnson’s putback trimmed Alcorn State’s deficit to 67-62 with 23 seconds remaining. Kennedy and Scissum had back-to-back dunks to cap the scoring.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Maurice Howard and Deshaw Andrews had 11 points each and Crosby scored 10 for Alcorn State (6-14, 2-6).

AAMU made just 10 of 32 (31 percent) from the field in the first half but shot 59 percent (17 of 29) after the break.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.