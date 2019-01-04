Listen Live Sports

Alabama, Clemson arrive in NoCal for fourth playoff meeting

January 4, 2019 9:52 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Clemson have arrived in Northern California, where they will play for the College Football National championship a long way from home.

The Tigers were first to arrive at Mineta San Jose International Airport on Friday at about 4:15. Clemson, South Carolina, is about 2,560 miles from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, where the Tigers and Crimson Tide will play Monday night.

Alabama got in about 6:15 p.m . The Tide’s Tuscaloosa campus is about 2,280 miles from Santa Clara.

Clemson and Alabama are meeting in the playoff for the four straight season and third time for the championship. They have previously played title games in Glendale, Arizona, and Tampa, Florida, and last season they played a semifinal in New Orleans.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

