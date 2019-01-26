Listen Live Sports

Alabama State rolls to 74-59 win over Alcorn State

January 26, 2019 8:56 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Reginald Gee scored 20 points with five rebounds as Alabama State rolled to 74-59 win over Alcorn State on Saturday night.

Tobi Ewuosho added 17 points, eight rebounds and four steals for the Hornets (7-10, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won three straight. Jacoby Ross had 15 points and five assists.

Alabama State shot 49 percent from the field compared to 34 percent for Alcorn State.

The Hornets led 36-32 at the break and a jumper by Gee capped a 15-9 run to open the second half that made it 51-41 with 13:16 to play. Gee ignited another Hornets surge midway through with a dunk and a 3-pointer and Ross added another 3 to push it to 61-49 with 8:10 remaining. Alabama State led by at least 10 the rest of the way.

Troymain Crosby scored 18 points with five rebounds to lead the Braves (6-13, 2-5). Reginal Johnson and Maurice Howard added 12 points apiece.

