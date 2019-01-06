Listen Live Sports

Alberts hits 9 3s; Long Beach State routs Bethesda 124-52

January 6, 2019 12:11 am
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Bryan Alberts made nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 35 points to lead Long Beach State to a 124-52 rout of NCCAA-member Bethesda on Saturday night.

It was the highest scoring output for the 49ers since a double-overtime, 105-104 loss to UC Davis on Feb. 3, 2018.

Edon Maxhuni hit six 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Long Beach State. Mason Riggins had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Deishuan Booker 11 points and 11 assists.

The 49ers (6-10) have won three of its last four games and improved to 5-1 at home. They open Big West Conference play at UC Davis on Saturday.

Mehran Nazarian led the Flames with 22 points.

Bethesda played its fourth game in four days, including two games against Big West opponents UC Santa Barbara and UC Riverside. The Flames have also played just one game at home this season.

