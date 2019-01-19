Listen Live Sports

Alcorn State rallies to defeat Mississippi Valley State

January 19, 2019 9:03 pm
 
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Devon Brewer scored 18 points with four rebounds and four blocked shots and Alcorn State picked up its first conference win, a 63-57 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

There were nine lead changes in the second half. Alcorn State took the lead for good, 49-48, on a 3-pointer by Maurice Howard with 6:30 remaining and he added another 3-pointer for a four-point lead that the Braves held into the final minute. Howard split a pair of free throws for a 61-57 lead with 19 seconds left then added a pair eight seconds later to close the scoring.

Troymain Crosby, who earlier this season had the second triple-double in program history, had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Maurice Howard also scored 15 for the Braves (5-12, 1-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Gregory Jones-Rollins scored 11 points and LaCurtis Allen added 10 for the Delta Devils (3-15, 1-3), who had 17 assists on 22 field goals although they shot just 37 percent from the field.

The Delta Devils led 22-10 before Alcorn State rallied and scored the last seven points of the first half to trail 29-24 at halftime.

