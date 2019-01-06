Listen Live Sports

Alston nets career-high 30, Boise St. beats San Diego St.

January 6, 2019 1:29 am
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Derrick Alston had a career-high 30 points on 9-of-14 shooting and Boise State led by double digits throughout the second half in an 88-64 win over San Diego State on Saturday night.

Alex Hobbs added 18 points for the Broncos (7-8, 2-0 Mountain West Conference), who have won three of their last four games.

Boise State led by 23 late in the first half and went into the break with a 46-25 lead. San Diego State opened the second half with a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to eleven but that was as close as the Aztecs (8-6, 0-1) would get.

Devin Watson had 24 points and Jalen McDaniels added 14 for San Diego State, which made just 3 of 21 from 3-point range.

The Broncos shot 57 percent from the floor.

