Amanda Sobhy of US back at squash tourney in Grand Central

January 17, 2019 9:52 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Amanda Sobhy returns to the Tournament of Champions squash event at Grand Central Terminal ranked No. 11 in the world.

The top American female player joins a field featuring defending champion Nour El Sherbini of Egypt. Defending champion Simon Rosner of Germany also will compete inside the glass court in Vanderbilt Hall.

Sobhy tore her Achilles tendon during the 2017 season and returned to competition at this event last year. The New Yorker went 62-0 at Harvard and reached a career-high No. 6 ranking in 2016.

She says the “lively crowd” at the landmark station will be “fantastic.” The weeklong event ends Jan. 24.

