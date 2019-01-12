Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

American scores from inside own half on professional debut

January 12, 2019 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — U.S. youth team player Charlie Kelman scored from inside his own half on his professional debut in England.

Playing for Southend in the third-tier League One, Kelman lobbed the Plymouth goalkeeper in the second minute of stoppage time. But it wasn’t enough to prevent Southend losing 3-2 on Saturday.

Manager Chris Powell says Kelman “was a real livewire for us and obviously he’s scored a wonderful goal.”

It evoked memories of David Beckham’s strike for Manchester United from the halfway line at Crystal Palace in 1996.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old Kelman tweeted thanks to the club “for believing in me and giving me this opportunity at such a young age I couldn’t be more grateful I won’t stop here.”

Kelman, who was born in the county of Essex near London, played last year for the United States Under-18s.

After being called up by U.S. Soccer, Kelman said “my dad is an American citizen and I lived out there for six years so that’s how I qualify.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris